Slickrock Trail Oil and Gas Parcels Removed From BLM Proposal

Feb 24, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos: Gravity Candy

The Bureau of Land Management has announced it has removed two parcels of land that contain part of the Slickrock trail from its upcoming competitive oil
and gas lease sale.

We reported in January that the BLM was opening seven parcels of land in total in Grand County, Utah, two of which were in the Salt Flats where Slick Rock is located. One of these was said to cover two-thirds of the trail. The land was nominated for consideration in November 2019 by an anonymous company.

Pressure from local groups including mountain bikers and local officials has led to the withdrawal of the two parcels of land before any environmental assessment or a public comment period.

bigquotesWe understand that the public has concerns about two of the parcels that were considered during the internal review period. After careful consideration and analysis over the last two months, those parcels will not be included in the proposed June oil and gas lease sale.

We are committed to supporting recreation and protecting natural resources in the Moab Field Office and to listening to our neighbors and representatives in the local communities. We have successfully comanaged the Sand Flats Special Recreation Management Area with Grand County since 1994 and we value that enduring relationship. We are also proud to manage a mountain biking trail system that is internationally renowned and enjoyed by many.Nicollee Gaddis-Wyatt, Moab Field Manager

The remaining parcels of land in the lease have been submitted for an environmental assessment that is open for public review and comment this week. The sale of those parcels of land is due to take place in June 2020. More information can be found here.

34 Comments

  • 32 0
 Sometimes the good guys win!
  • 10 1
 What's on the other parcels, though?
  • 19 9
 Are the “good guys” the oil and gas corporations getting rich off sweetheart deals on public land while not just damaging the local environment, but also contributing massively to global climate change? If so, yes, they’re winning. But, at least they won’t f*ck up this one trail...
  • 8 6
 Sadly Trump is selling these land to his buddies! Russians and Saudis!
  • 5 5
 @drivereight: If you mean Hillary selling to the russian then you got it right! Uranium one baby!
  • 3 2
 @hondabw: LOLZ at still believing debunked right wing conspiracy theories.
  • 4 0
 @hondabw: because Hilary is the president? Err wait is she the lizard people president. Or Does Alex Jones still think she is a running the country?
  • 1 0
 @fullfacemike: orphanages.
  • 18 6
 Good news! Let's keep it that way. Please no one somehow twist this to continue ranting about your political grievances -- right or left.
  • 1 0
 How could anyone read this and have a view positive or negative to the current administration and its policies?
  • 10 3
 Don't get me wrong, I love this "win" but people need to be cognizant of the big picture. Your win may be another's loss. The world runs on energy and it aint gonna stop. So I hope people consider more than what they see in their backyard. For example if you know for a fact that your region can extract energy safer and with less environmental footprint than an alternative location it is your duty to consider the sacrifice for the greater good. If not then you better be pushing for nuclear or solar/wind (only where logical), or you are simply metaphorically sweeping this under the rug.
  • 9 3
 Extracting fossil fuels for the"greater good" will only postpone the day renewable energy tech. will come to large scale fruition It's cheap profit for corporate interests that comes at a high price for the planet itself.. Not to mention the way the extraction methods tend to poison the water table and ruin habitat.
By that reasoning, why not burn the rain forests in Brazil to produce more soybeans for the Chinese? Oh, wait.....
  • 5 1
 Fantastic news - Proof that we can change things in these chaotic times when we stand together as mountain bikers & trail users. We should benchmark on this victory for upcoming challenges in other regions of North America. Let's keep at it !
  • 9 1
 Fuck yeah
  • 2 0
 Thanks to all who sent letters via Outdoor Alliance - proof that the recreation community can move the needle. And if you haven't heard of OA, give them a look:

www.outdooralliance.org/blog/2020/2/20/blm-plans-to-auction-off-land-that-includes-moabs-iconic-slickrock-trail
  • 3 0
 What's on the other parcels?
  • 14 2
 Spengle gold...
  • 1 1
 @WAKIdesigns: that’s good hahaha
  • 1 0
 Nobody cares unless it personally affects them.
  • 3 0
 This is really great news.
  • 4 0
 Let's Go!!!
  • 3 2
 It's sort of embarrassing that it was even an option. The parcels should have been non-starters, why did it take "careful consideration and analysis" to exclude?
  • 4 2
 Cause Trump!
  • 3 1
 Finally some positive news. . .
  • 1 6
Unless you have hiv....
 Unless you have hiv....
  • 3 0
 Nice!
  • 8 6
 Finally a WIN against these OIL SWINE!!! Let's keep the momentum going.
  • 2 0
 LFG
  • 3 2
 Came here for the ignorant comments. Wasn't disappointed.
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



