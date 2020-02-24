Slickrock Trail Oil and Gas Parcels Removed From BLM Proposal

The Bureau of Land Management has announced it has removed two parcels of land that contain part of the Slickrock trail from its upcoming competitive oil
and gas lease sale.
We reported in January
that the BLM was opening seven parcels of land in total in Grand County, Utah, two of which were in the Salt Flats where Slick Rock is located. One of these was said to cover two-thirds of the trail. The land was nominated for consideration in November 2019 by an anonymous company.
Pressure from local groups including mountain bikers and local officials has led to the withdrawal of the two parcels of land before any environmental assessment or a public comment period.
|We understand that the public has concerns about two of the parcels that were considered during the internal review period. After careful consideration and analysis over the last two months, those parcels will not be included in the proposed June oil and gas lease sale.
We are committed to supporting recreation and protecting natural resources in the Moab Field Office and to listening to our neighbors and representatives in the local communities. We have successfully comanaged the Sand Flats Special Recreation Management Area with Grand County since 1994 and we value that enduring relationship. We are also proud to manage a mountain biking trail system that is internationally renowned and enjoyed by many.—Nicollee Gaddis-Wyatt, Moab Field Manager
The remaining parcels of land in the lease have been submitted for an environmental assessment that is open for public review and comment this week. The sale of those parcels of land is due to take place in June 2020. More information can be found here
.
