Slickrock Trail Oil and Gas Parcels Removed From BLM Proposal

We understand that the public has concerns about two of the parcels that were considered during the internal review period. After careful consideration and analysis over the last two months, those parcels will not be included in the proposed June oil and gas lease sale.



We are committed to supporting recreation and protecting natural resources in the Moab Field Office and to listening to our neighbors and representatives in the local communities. We have successfully comanaged the Sand Flats Special Recreation Management Area with Grand County since 1994 and we value that enduring relationship. We are also proud to manage a mountain biking trail system that is internationally renowned and enjoyed by many. — Nicollee Gaddis-Wyatt, Moab Field Manager