Slicy Announces 2021 Line of Frame Protection & Tubeless Products

PRESS RELEASE: Slicy Products
Bicycle protections have been made the same way pretty much since they were invented. Until now.
We show off fantasy, allowing the complete protection of your bike and a new perception of it.
Propain Hugene X Slicy Tatoo style
Enduro DH // Mudguard
• 20 designs
• Fits on most of the forks : Enduro, DH, E-bike
• From 26 to 29 inches
• Digital printing / Numeric cutting
• Made of recyclable polypropylene
• Weight : 35gr only
• 19,90€
FUN CAP // Headset cap
• 20 designs
• Weight : 12 gr (screw included)
• Material : Aluminium
• Srew included (black with Slicy logo)
• 14,90€
SUBLIMISTICK COLORS // Frame protection
• 20 designs
• Glossy or mat finish
• Thickness : 160 micron
• UV protection / Non-yellowing
• Self-healing property
• Anti-adherent / Self-cleaning
• From 34,90€
Our 2021 collection is out, with ever more stylish and zany designs. If none meet your design expectations, be creative and create your own protections on our online platform.
With the same desire to stand out through fun, our tubeless range was born.
SMOOTH V2 // Tyre insert
• Easy mounting – cut to desired format (26, 27.5, 29)
• Protect rims from impacts and damages
• Anti-pinch flat system
• Help to finish your run flat
• Run lower pressures / Increase your grip
• Compatibility : 2.3 to 2.6 tyre width
• 44,90€
BANANA SMOOTHY // Tubeless sealant
• Banana smell
• Synthetic latex pure
• Nano Flakes chips from recycled tires
• ECO-REFILL program
• Seals up to 6mm holes
• From 250ml to 5l
• 11,90€ for 250ml
STICKY LOOP // Rim tape
• New generation polyester film
• Perfect sealing
• Slightly stretchy, easy setup
• 5 available width : 23 / 27 / 32 / 36 / 42mm
• 2 available lenght : 10 / 50m
• From 18,90€
THE ROCKET VALVE // Tubeless valve
• Aluminium 6061 / CNC machined
• 40mm / Universal
• Integrated valve core remover caps
• 12 gr/(pair)
• Robust & durable
• Tyre insert compatible
• From 23,90€
Innovation has been part of our production process since day one, taking what is accepted and making it better step by step, resulting now on fun and pretty efficient products. These two words we try to combine every day.
Click HERE
to discover the Slicy universe.
8 Comments
Gotta be honest, nothing really innovative here. Am I missing something?
And does "Help to finish your run flat" should be listed as pros when selling a tyre insert?
Post a Comment