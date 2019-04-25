Slideshow: Chasing the Best Riding in the Yukon & British Columbia in 'Extended Play'

The gist of the story in multimedias. All photos by Dave Smith.

"Does that look like the Shore to you, Matt?" "I don't think so, what on Earth did you put in that flask?"

The difference between being a landscape photographer and action sports photographer is whether or not you put action sports in your landscape photo.

The Winter comes early and cold up North

Fuel up, air down, and with the right trucks its a quick trip over the Hurley to Bralorne

Left by Cooper Quinn. Right, a sign that should be everywhere.

These CMH HeliSkiing branded Volkls would end up being prophetic.

Riding, shooting, and evening beers around the fire to keep warm. Fall. F-yeah.

The signs your bike trip may have turned into a ski trip...

...and this is your face when you realize you don't have skis.

"You're going riding with Matt and Dave again?" "No! We're going thinking!"

We had to do a lot of thinking.

In one of these sessions, thinking away in the Green Room, it hit us.

Home sweet dark and dank home

The Shore pours dark and Matt Beer gets after every IBU

The smallest of things to love about home.

Deep Cove, North Vancouver, British Columbia and home.