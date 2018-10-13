VIDEOS

Slideshow: Golden Hour in the Whistler Alpine

Oct 13, 2018
by CamlinDesign  


Whilst experiencing the sights and sounds of Whistler for the first time over the summer, Christo Gallagher and I decided we would like to forsake our warm and comfortable accommodation in the centre of town and spend the night somewhere much colder instead.

It wasn't hard to get Scottish expat brothers Calum and Ruairidh on board too and so whilst everyone else was watching the Whip Off we packed our bags and headed out of town.

I have heard that Lord Of The Squirrels and the trails up to it can be pretty busy during the day, at golden hour however we had the place to ourselves.

As usual, half my bag was taken up with camera gear so I shot when I could and here are the results:







@mc_presents and @ruairidh_mc

@christo_g
@euancamlin

Thanks to Christo, Calum and Ruairidh for the good times!

Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2019 Cannondale Habit is Shockingly Normal
80558 views
$5 Raffle: Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
71874 views
Opinion: Why Have Bike Makers Ignored this Grassroots Fix?
56251 views
Review: Trek Session 9.9 29
51922 views
Local Flavors: The Complete Guide to Riding in Duluth, Minnesota
45254 views
First Ride: Scott Ransom 900 Tuned
41985 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides in the Foulest Weather Imaginable
40642 views
2019 Racing Rumors: Gwin Off YT, Ratboy to Cannondale, & More
40184 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025419
Mobile Version of Website