Slideshow: Golden Hour in the Whistler Alpine

Whilst experiencing the sights and sounds of Whistler for the first time over the summer, Christo Gallagher and I decided we would like to forsake our warm and comfortable accommodation in the centre of town and spend the night somewhere much colder instead.It wasn't hard to get Scottish expat brothers Calum and Ruairidh on board too and so whilst everyone else was watching the Whip Off we packed our bags and headed out of town.I have heard that Lord Of The Squirrels and the trails up to it can be pretty busy during the day, at golden hour however we had the place to ourselves.As usual, half my bag was taken up with camera gear so I shot when I could and here are the results:Thanks to Christo, Calum and Ruairidh for the good times!