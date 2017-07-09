RACING

Slip Sliding: Lenzerheide U23 XC Photo Epic

Jul 9, 2017
by Matthew DeLorme  


The dirt was flying with the fresh rain.
U23 XC Lenzerheide
SLIP SLIDING
Words and Photography // Irmo Keizer and Matthew Delorme

Eyes on the prize, as always.


This is what the morning looked like in Lenzerheide.


Womens' U23 start.

Evie Richards had an early lead, but she eventually slipped back to third.

Not sure how this set up warranted a photographer's bib.

Evie Richards and Sina Frei make their way up one of the course's technical climbs. Frei would overtake Richards seconds after.

Evie's slip cost her valuable seconds.

Sina Frei, Kate Courtney and Haley Batten struggled to keep the pace of Evie Richards from the start. The three of them battled for second.

Kate Courtney rode to the front in lap three and would ride to victory unchallenged.

Courtney, with a comfortable lead coming into her last lap. Sina Frei in second.

Another Victory for Kate Courtney.



Si

Just so you know: Carriages have priority. Ignore it and the Swiss will fine you,.

Martins Blums looking all business at the start line of the men's U23.

Simon Andreassen was back on it in Andorra, riding to victory unchallenged. What will today bring?

A double crash at the men's U23 start piled the riders up.


Martins Blums kept the leaders jersey with another win.

Sebastian Carstensen

Initially, Petr Fagerhaug led the series, but is now loosing ground.

Sebastian Carstensen Fini almost lost it here. Props though.


A night of rainfall turned a dry and dusty track into a slick, slippery challenge.

Simon Andreassen Takes the high line to avoid the roots.

Martins Blums on his way to first place.

Peter Disera makes a quick exit from Heidi's Hell.

Biting down the pain.

The sweet taste of victory.


