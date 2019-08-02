Photo Epic: XCC Slop Track - Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019

The rains came again after DH, and they came down hard.

Sina Frei focused and ready. She's been putting up a very good fight this season.

Annika Langvad is back from injury and ready to test herself in the worst conditions possible.

The rain began to fall heavily as soon as the women's field began their warm-ups.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot was ready for a slog in the wet.

Jolanda Neff was all smiles as usual at the start.

Neff and Courtney chase down Pauline Ferrand Prevot in the early laps.

Eva Lechner was in the mix throughout the race.

Lea Davidson giving it all she had.

The course was absolutely soaked.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot took third. She will be looking to take advantage of that front row start position on Sunday.

Sina Frei was out to win, and she fought hard.

Big sprint to the finish, Jolanda takes the mud-soaked win.

Jolanda Neff spent at the finish.

Kate Courtney had a rough one out in the muck. She took tenth.

Jolanda Neff, Sina Frei, and Pauline Ferrand Prevot, STXC women's podium.

If you thought Mathieu van der Poel wasn't going to win in these conditions, you are probably insane.

Henrique Avancini has been a relentless force in XCC this season.

Nino Schurter awaiting the green light.

Men's start. Just as the rain was letting up.

Avancini made the inside pass on the European champ to take the lead.

Nino Schurter couldn't find his pace on the slick track.

The men made quick work of the first lap to set the pace.

Avancini took second on the day.

Try as he may, Henrique Avancini could not hold off van der Poel in the slop. When MVDP decided it was time to go, he was off like a rocket.

Big battles in the slop between Nino and Ondrej Cink.

The track and conditions couldn't have been any better suited to Mathieu van der Poel.

Henrique Avancini did a stint at the front, but van der Poel looked like he was soft-pedaling behind him.

Jens Schuermans came out of nowhere at the very end to sneak into the top three.

Mathieu van der Poel and Henrique Avancini battled it out until the very end.

Mathieu van der Poel, Henrique Avancini, and Jens Schuermans, your STXC men's podium.

Van Der Poel takes another XCC win.

Respect for a good battle. Let's see how these two get on come Sunday.

It was a day of wild weather here in the Valley of the Sun. While thunderstorms wreaked havoc on DH qualies, they made things equally interesting for STXC. The course was a greasy mess for both races, and the field would struggle in the wet, save for one man who seemed quite at home. The women's race was dominated by Sina Frei and Pauline Ferrand Prevot until Jolanda Neff made her move and pushed past Frei for the win. After watching the women slide around the course it was clear that one man had a massive advantage in the slop, Mathieu van der Poel. If STXC ever resembled a cross race it was today, and van der Poel took an easy win when he decided it was time to go. Henrique Avancini took second after doing a bit of work for MVDP, and Jens Schuermans took third.