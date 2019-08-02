Photo Epic: XCC Slop Track - Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019

It was a day of wild weather here in the Valley of the Sun. While thunderstorms wreaked havoc on DH qualies, they made things equally interesting for STXC. The course was a greasy mess for both races, and the field would struggle in the wet, save for one man who seemed quite at home. The women's race was dominated by Sina Frei and Pauline Ferrand Prevot until Jolanda Neff made her move and pushed past Frei for the win. After watching the women slide around the course it was clear that one man had a massive advantage in the slop, Mathieu van der Poel. If STXC ever resembled a cross race it was today, and van der Poel took an easy win when he decided it was time to go. Henrique Avancini took second after doing a bit of work for MVDP, and Jens Schuermans took third.
