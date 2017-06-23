Slopestyle Schedule Change at Crankworx Innsbruck

Jun 23, 2017 at 9:10
Jun 23, 2017
by FMB World Tour  
 
Prep the Champagne bottles for a world premier this Saturday! The world’s best athletes are getting ready to drop into another FMB Diamond Event only one week after Crankworx Les Gets. Welcome to the FMB World Tour, Crankworx Innsbruck!

Mountain yoga with Brett Rheeder.

The beautiful Austrian city is predominantly known for winter sports and the Olympics but will be bringing you the planet’s best slopestyle athletes on June 24. Amongst them are also two FMB Wildcard winners from 26TRIX in Leogang.

You can watch all the FMB Diamond Series action from Crankworx Innsbruck LIVE on Red Bull TV, on fmbworldtour.com and of course, right here on Pinkbike.com. Event coverage starts from 12pm CEST / 6.30am EDT / 3.30am PDT!


