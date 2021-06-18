[Updated Time] Coming Up Live: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Update: Slopestyle finals/broadcast start: 12.30-15.00 p.m. CEST
Following a windy kick off to the weekend on Friday and anticipating Saturday’s weather forecast, the Slopestyle finals have been moved to earlier in the day in order to secure a safe event and LIVE broadcast.
What’s new in the sports program – Saturday, June 19, 2021
Slopestyle training: 9.30 a.m.-12.30 p.m. CEST
Slopestyle finals/broadcast start: 12.30-15.00 p.m. CEST
The online schedule has been updated to reflect the change: crankworx.com/innsbruck/schedule
The rest of Saturday’s sport schedule remains unchanged.
Big jumps mean big tricks. Innsbruck's slopestyle course has now seen two intense events and is a crucial stop for riders hoping to take the Slopestyle World Championships.
See 2021 Rider List here
.Tune in to watch the full viewing experience at Red Bull TV: Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle
2 Comments
Post a Comment