[Updated Time] Coming Up Live: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Update: Slopestyle finals/broadcast start: 12.30-15.00 p.m. CEST



Following a windy kick off to the weekend on Friday and anticipating Saturday’s weather forecast, the Slopestyle finals have been moved to earlier in the day in order to secure a safe event and LIVE broadcast.



What’s new in the sports program – Saturday, June 19, 2021



Slopestyle training: 9.30 a.m.-12.30 p.m. CEST

Slopestyle finals/broadcast start: 12.30-15.00 p.m. CEST

The online schedule has been updated to reflect the change:



