[Updated Time] Coming Up Live: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Jun 18, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  

Update: Slopestyle finals/broadcast start: 12.30-15.00 p.m. CEST

Following a windy kick off to the weekend on Friday and anticipating Saturday’s weather forecast, the Slopestyle finals have been moved to earlier in the day in order to secure a safe event and LIVE broadcast.

What’s new in the sports program – Saturday, June 19, 2021

Slopestyle training: 9.30 a.m.-12.30 p.m. CEST
Slopestyle finals/broadcast start: 12.30-15.00 p.m. CEST
The online schedule has been updated to reflect the change: crankworx.com/innsbruck/schedule

The rest of Saturday’s sport schedule remains unchanged.



Big jumps mean big tricks. Innsbruck's slopestyle course has now seen two intense events and is a crucial stop for riders hoping to take the Slopestyle World Championships.

See 2021 Rider List here.

Tune in to watch the full viewing experience at Red Bull TV: Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx Innsbruck 2021 Slopestyle


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Noooooo now I can’t watch it. Frown
  • 1 0
 The replay will be available immediately following the event.

