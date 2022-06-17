Coming Up Live: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Jun 17, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  


June 15 - June 19, Crankworx Innsbruck is back.

 Thursday, June 16th: Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck presented by Thule (watch replay here)
 Thursday, June 16th: Rockshox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck (watch replay here)
 Friday, June 17th: CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck (watch replay here)
 Saturday, June 18th: Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle
 Sunday, June 19th: deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club


For more details, check out the Pinkbike Primer.


NB: Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle will be live on Red Bull TV in all markets but the US, where it will be live on ESPN+. The US audience will be able to watch a replay of the slopestyle on Red Bull TV as soon as it becomes available.

