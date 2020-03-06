Coming Up Live: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

When:
Saturday, March 7 2:00 p.m. NZDT
Friday, March 6 5:00 p.m. PST
Saturday, March 7 2:00 a.m. CET Details:
The first contest of the 2020 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship season, the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza is not to be missed. This is where the 14 best Slopestyle riders in the world will lay it all on the line. Amplitude, originality, difficulty, execution, and flow – it all has to be on point. Prepare to be amazed at what’s possible on a bike today. The Rotorua course is a rider-favourite, shaped by the late legend Kelly “McGazza” McGarry and his building partner Tom Hey. This year an all-new feature will be making its debut. Hey, the mastermind behind it, says it’ll be great for combos, adding a new dimension to the big, fast and flowy course. Tune in to see the debut of the as-yet unnamed feature! Watch for:
· Emil Johansson (SWE) - The all-time comeback kid, Emil’s story is one for the history books. He fought back against illness and adversity in 2018, coming back swinging mid-season in 2019, pulling off a win at the biggest contest in the discipline, Red Bull Joyride.
· Erik Fedko (GER) - Singled out as one to watch in 2020, this rising star goes big, and puts his signature style on everything he does.
· Nicholi Rogatkin (USA) - After an uncharacteristic 2019 in which podiums evaded him, Rogatkin is surely fired up and ready to send it. He took the win in the event 2017.
