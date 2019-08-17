Coming Up Live: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 17, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  




Get ready to show your skills for picking winners. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders to go to battle during each Crankworx Whistler live broadcast: Dual Slalom, Pump Track, Speed & Style, Downhill, and Slopestyle. Before each of the five broadcasts, select your team of athletes to collect the most points possible. For every event, you can select your dream team. You can change out your team up to the start of each live broadcast event.

At the end of Crankworx Whistler, the player with the highest total score will win the ultimate VIP trip for two in 2020, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, and a MAXXIS prize pack including an Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2.


Red Bull Joyride Rider List





MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx Whistler 2019 Slopestyle


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever
131543 views
Spotted: Prototype Specialized Enduro? - Crankworx Whistler 2019
96246 views
Review: Trek's All-New 2020 Fuel EX Trail Bike
76717 views
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2019
74274 views
First Ride: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer
63054 views
Spotted: Rocky Mountain's New Slayer Breaks Cover - Crankworx Whistler 2019
55372 views
First Ride: Giant's 2020 Reign E+ Wants to Go Big
46388 views
Day 1 Results: EWS Whistler 2019
44019 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016010
Mobile Version of Website