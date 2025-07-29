Powered by Outside

Video: A Mesmerizing Look at Slopestyle Decoded at 1000 FPS

Jul 29, 2025
by jasper da Seymour  




photo
THE SLOW RUSH
Slopestyle decoded @ 1000 frames per second
Words and Visuals: Jasper Da Seymour
Supported by: World Trail and NVR Lost


We scroll, swipe, and chase what's next... but in that rush, we risk missing what matters most: the moments that move us. In a world obsessed with speed, depth is a luxury.


They pause time. Moments that let you breathe, resonate & reflect. With this level of clarity and motion, we shouldn't just grab for attention - but hold it. Create space to feel, connect, and remember. Let your message breathe & resonate on a deeper level. Because slowing down to breathe in this world, isn't a weakness.
It's a statement.


photo

photo
It's how we shift from noise to nuance.
From fleeting to unforgettable. It's how we move from content to connection — from a moment to meaning.

photo

photo

bigquotesThe quiet side of chaos reveals airborne truths slow enough to feel as speed slows the soul in suspension. Hold the moment & go beyond the blink.

photo


The Space Between Seconds creates a sense of gravity, rewritten.
There is stillness within the spin, what the eye misses. These are unique athletes at the highest level of their craft, pushing themselves in a manor that others won't in order to achieve what others never will. I stand in quiet awe at the edge of their brilliance—what they overcome, in mind and body, is nothing short of art..
This is the slow rush, a decoding of artists through their medium of Slopestyle across their chosen canvas from earth to air.


photo

photo



This wouldn't have been possible without NVR Lost MTB Apparel & World Trail supporting my work.

I hope you enjoyed "The Slow Rush".
Cinematography / sound & production - Jasper Da Seymour
More of Jasper's work : Jdaseymour Photomedia
Aerials supplied by the epic Adrian Tuck Photography





Jasper, NVR Lost MTB Apparel & World Trails socials above if you want to follow along with their journeys


I would like to acknowledge the Yirrganydji people of the djabugay nation, the Traditional Owners of the land on which this video was captured in Smithfield, Cairns. I pay my respects to their Elders past and present, and recognize their deep connection to this place and their ongoing role in caring for Country.


21 Comments
  • 265
 Why do they have to ruin things by trying to be overly artistic. I want to see proper slow mows of the tricks from start to finish, not having the edit cut out 90% of the trick and then cut to a completely different rider.
  • 81
 100% agree with you. Too many videos going for arty style instead of try to get people stoked to go ride.
  • 80
 Yep, when I saw "decoded" I thought, oh cool I can see all the little movements and actions that these athletes are doing.

Nope, I get to see 1/3 of a trick then fade to the next one. Less "decoded" and more "extrapolate the rest for yourself".

Cool video in a way, but not what I was hoping for.
  • 142
 Cinematography is an art....thats why its artistic. Its expressive, just like biking is.
  • 64
 Ugh... Art. WTF is it doing sticking it's expressive nose into MTB?? Like come on, art is dumb makes me feel things I don't want to feel. MTB is not about being expressive and finding a calmness in one's soul, it's about loud music and skidding through dirt. Rabble Rabble bibbitty boop.
  • 90
 Speaking from my perspective, this short film was merely an expression of components of what these athletes are capable of. Fractional breakdowns of moments as opposed to full start to finish tricks. I was also attempting to be aware of viewer retention rate & thought if i really made this 30+ minutes long would anyone actually watch it? So i did my best to give a balance of both, This really was my interpretation & breakdown of moments that held meaning to me personally Smile
The simple fact we can actually see them broken down at incredibly high speeds & detail that was barely achievable a few years ago in itself is unreal, I think these athletes are absolutely incredible.

I'm so sorry it didn't "land" for you, but I really do appreciate you taking the time to comment!
  • 21
 Why don’t you film it the way you want then?
  • 20
 @JasperHarley: It was beautifully shot and the editing was original. There's is no reason to withhold your artistic voice. Some PBers just have to hate if they don't like something. I hope you know I was being sarcastic...
  • 20
 Here's a video from Claymore Challenge in 2011 that's more of that. Pretty cool to look back and see the evolution of tricks(and clothing at slope contests)

www.pinkbike.com/video/204187
  • 10
 @erikober: That's sick! I forgot how awesome Bassnectar was for edits.
  • 10
 @gossman: Thanks for the kinds words mate Smile No, your sarcasm wasn't lost on me haha! Gave me a good chuckle ! Was more so directed at the initial thread comment. Genuinely do appreciate all feedback though, good bad, constructive. I'm far from perfect!
  • 20
 I’m looking forward to when we have sufficient command of gravity that I can turn it down and do tricks at this speed. Then I will finally still not be able to do slope style. I mean, it’s all faked isn’t it, there’s no way this is actually possible.
  • 20
 That video was so good it gave me goosebumps, but like others I would *also* like to see the full tricks being "decoded". The little details are amazing to see, and I want to see more of this!
  • 20
 Wow, this was awesome! They should show one full trick in full so people can comprehened everything that's packed into one single trick (combination).
  • 40
 That was very pretty
  • 21
 That was great cinematography. It was interesting to see all the subtle movements of the hands and feet when off the bike for tricks like bar spins and tailwhips.
  • 20
 Enjoyed this. Great to see the subtle movements and precision that is required.
  • 10
 Where'd that alligator come from?!
  • 30
 Every back yard has one over here, they're the equivalent of your garden gnome
  • 10
 Technically it’s 23.976 fps. Or something like that.
  • 11
 That edit seems to be exactly 24 fps, at least when you download it from Vimeo. Which is a bit of a shame, with 60 or even 120 fps you could slow it down even more locally. They might have chosen that for the cinematic style though.







