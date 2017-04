The kickoff event of the 2017 Crankworx Quest for the Triple Crown sees Freeride MTB's elite riders return to the lush trails of the rider-favorite course in Rotorua. There was no shortage of going big, really big, and all the riders dug deep into their bag o' tricks to pull together some pretty insane runs. Sit back, click play, and let slopestyle MTB's finest show you how it's done.