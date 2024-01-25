Slopestyle Talent Jake Atkinson Joins Forces with GT

PRESS RELEASE: GT

Looking back at 2023, it's still sinking in that I get to go full throttle on biking from now on. Thrilled to be part of the GT crew and pumped for whatever 2024 has in store. In the pre-GT era, I was in the bike mechanic grind for three years, barely squeezing in three sessions a week at the skatepark. I was only able to ride big jumps at the competitions and had a steep learning curve. Now, it's about scoring more ride time, embracing a healthier lifestyle, hitting the gym, and cranking up the bike training. February's shaping up to be epic with a trip to New Zealand on the horizon. Can't wait for diverse training vibes, connecting with fellow riders, and throwing down in my first Crankworx comp. Bring it on. — Jake Atkinson

We at GT are very excited to be involved in the beginning of Jake story, not only is he a Great Talent but he also embodies the joy of riding and the spirit of Good Times that is at the center of what we do here at GT. We are happy to announce him as the newest member of the growing global GT Wrecking Crew, and we welcome him to the family and wish him the best of luck as he spreads his wings this year chasing the dream. — Jason Schiers, Managing Director GT

I met Jake in 2022 at Tomas Lemoine‘s Invitational for the first time and witnessed his amazing style and skatepark skills. After following his breakthrough 2023 season we are super happy to help him build his career in slopestyle and mountain biking. He is a nice guy and very talented rider and I am sure he has a lot more in the tank. The partnership with GT is a great match and will help him to focus on riding from now on. — Tarek Rasouli, Managing Director Rasoulution

20-year-old mountain bike prodigy Jake Atkinson and GT Bicycles have officially inked their partnership. The deal promises to catapult Jake's young career to new heights, with the iconic North American bike brand providing unwavering support for his upcoming endeavors in slopestyle competitions.Jake Atkinson, whose name shot into prominence in 2023 after clinching the second spot at the Red Bull Roof Ride and conquering the Big White Invitational in Canada, has already carved out a spot for himself in the slopestyle scene. His rise, securing 13th place on the FMB World Tour ranking and bagging the prestigious Red Bull Rookie of the Year 2023 award, paved the way for a coveted spot on the 2024 tour.As Jake gears up to kick off the 2024 Crankworx World Tour in Rotorua, New Zealand, he expresses his excitement for the journey ahead with the support of GT Bicycles.Jake grew up in Kendal, a town in the northwest of England. Hailing from a big family — four brothers strong — Jake's way into professional mountain bike riding was as unorthodox as it gets. Starting at the tender age of three on a bike plucked from a river by his brother, Jake's passion for the sport took root.His journey saw him transition through trials at seven, BMX at eleven, followed by exclusive skate park riding for six years. Influenced by legends such as Danny MacAskill, Harry Main, and Scotty Cranmer, Jake's father remains an essential part of his riding journey, regularly sharing skate park sessions together.In 2020, Jake built up his first custom jump bike from a mix of secondhand frame and old parts found in his parents’ workshop. Three years as a bike mechanic and countless hours at the skatepark, mostly post-work sessions on Wednesdays and Fridays plus Sundays, laid the foundation for his extraordinary skills.His belief in a professional biking career was a distant dream until 2022 when he ventured into local bronze events, showcasing his prowess on dirt jump courses and proving that he was destined for more than skateparks. In a turn of events, Jake, due to a lack of dirt spots in his area, dug his own jumps on his parents’ farmland in 2023. The culmination of this effort was to be witnessed at the Red Bull Roof Ride 2023 in Poland, where he soared through the biggest jumps of his career, landing him a well-deserved second place.Partnering with RASOULUTION Sports Marketing agency, Jake Atkinson secured key alliances for his professional debut in 2024, solidifying his position as one of the most exciting rookies to look out for in the future.Next to dirt jump bikes, GT will equip Jake with Downhill, Enduro, E-MTB and Gravel bikes so there might be some interesting projects coming up. To kick off 2024 Jake also signed partnerships with Gusset, Halo and Matt Jones’ brand Helfare with further partnerships to be revealed soon.Before Crankworx Rotorua Jake will be riding and training in Queenstown New Zealand and will spend more time down-under afterwards.More on Jake Atkinson:More on GT Bicycles: