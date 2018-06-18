Photo Epic: European DH Cup Round 2, Slovenia

Kranjska Gora, Slovenia hosted the second round of this years iXS European DH Cup. After more than a month off from the series the riders were keen to get the racing going again. The track as always is one hell of a course. It is short, technical and due to its huge amount of roots it's extremely intense to race. Several open traverses link the four different wood sections with plenty of lines until it is time to sprint down to the line.
With a couple riders missing because of the Crankworx event in Innsbruck the field got a little bit minimized. Still, we witnessed great racing with tiny margins and big surprises. Coming from her fourth place finisher at the world cup in Leogang, Monika Hrastnik keeps her momentum going and dominated the elite women field. She rode flawlessly all weekend long and took a great win in front of Nina Hoffmann and Jana Batrova.
In the men's field riders raised their bars and times were as tight as skinny jeans. Joshua "Smooth Operator" Barth was still dealing with an injured shoulder from Fort William but flew by in a blink of a second each run he did. In the finals, Luka Berginc, the local rider, came out swinging and went straight into the hot seat with a time faster than anyone else in the seeding. As no one was able to beat his timed he sat for quite a while and the top 5 riders were left up top. Joshua Barth did what he was meant to do. He stormed down the course and took the win by 0.075s. Luka Berginc took second followed by Max Hartenstern, Bryn Dickerson and Stanislav Sehnal.ixsdownhillcup.com
