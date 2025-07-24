Powered by Outside

Slugs, Dust Tires, Scree Surfing & More Listener Questions | Pinkbike Podcast

Jul 24, 2025
by Mike Kazimer  


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.


We'd love to answer some of your questions - feel free to ask away in the comments, or leave us a message here. Thank you!


 The question about how to focus more during rides. This was my version of the “I’m an engineer” trope on here. PhD Psych with about 20 years in mental health, and the past 5 working more with youth athletes on mental performance. Focus, and the right kind of focus, is something I’ve worked with professionally for a long time, and a bit more nerdy in the past few years. For a comment section though, here’s what I’d say. There’s a lot more to say on it if anyone actually wants to reach out and I have a bunch of resources (more I'm developing for youth athletes also on mental performance).

Focus is a skill. You can practice it like you practice bunny hops or wheelies. For mountain biking, we’re mostly talking about staying present in the moment and depending on how scary the trail is or engaging the ride is we often take it for granted as it is often a biproduct of the engagement of the sport. Most people know this idea as mindfulness. (Yes, guided meditation counts, but it’s only part of it.) A few minutes a day of any simple mindfulness practice can train your brain to stop time traveling so much and actually pay attention to what’s right in front of your tire.

If your brain is spinning out on trail about Netflix, politics, or the onslaught of media from "big eBike", you can learn some grounding skills to snap back into the moment. Easiest one I have found in my years of working with kids who have experienced trauma and want to be pulled from revisiting that back to the present is using sound. Do this: a couple slow deep breaths (in through the nose for a 5 count, hold for 6, then out through the mouth for 7). Then, try to pick out 10 distinct sounds around you. Birds, your chain slap, the mountain lion stalking you... or Puma for you yanks. This drops you back into where you are instead of where your head wandered.

Plenty more tips and tricks out there, but this is already way too long for the one person who may actually care enough to read. Thanks for the podcast PB, still one of my faves. Seriously though, reach out if you want to explore more. Always happy to chat about it and share what I have/know if time permits.
  • 1810
 I still like Kaz but this podcast has lost all personality with Quinney and Levy gone.
  • 105
 No it hasn’t don’t be daft.
  • 537
 Levy showed his true colors by quitting and becoming a gravel rider. Quinney was a pretentious fool who couldn’t write and thought internal headset routing and steep head angles were awesome. Good riddance, the podcast has never been better imo.
  • 90
 @DoubleCrownAddict: you never miss an occasion to talk shit.
  • 15
 @smegman: Hater
  • 70
 Slugs: www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYrNjPGgAAA
  • 40
 Have you seen motorcycles?
  • 11
 What was the point of that?
  • 30
 On the topic of tires, recently tried albert trail radial on the rear moving from conti kryptotal. I did not think there was much benefit from the radial casing vs the soft compound of the continentals, and the contis last forever. Went back to the kryptotal soft enduro in the rear. Ride primarily North Vancouver testing was dry and slightly damp.
  • 32
 I wouldn't recommend running a radial tire as a rear and a regular tire in the front - that's not going to be as beneficial as running it up front, or on both wheels. Wet conditions are where I've been most impressed; that's where the extra traction really becomes apparent.
  • 20
 So is this now the Outside Podcast? This and the previous ep. begin with "This episode of the outside podcast is brought to you by... ". I'm guessing that's just a snafu since PB is under Outside now, but - is this gonna become the O-pod eventually? Seems like that would blow the whole point...
  • 60
 Nah, that's just the pre-roll ad that's inserted automatically. It's still definitely the Pinkbike podcast.
  • 10
 @mikekazimer: Good to know -
  • 10
 They do make super small emergency phones. Check out the Unihertz Jelly phone. I picked-up one of these and a cheap Mint mobile plan for this exact reason. It so small but still has all the smart phone functions. Perfect for biking or skiing.
  • 10
 That's cool! Does anyone have those on a prepay so you didn't have to carry a monthly contract with it? Course it wouldn't do you any good if your out of the service area.

Now that they have satellite text a flip phone is a pretty good happy medium though!! Not as small as that jelly, but pretty dang compact and easy to carry!!
  • 10
 @stiingya: The Mint mobile is prepaid, one of many. Just prepay for 12 or 6 months, no contract. Super cheap. Plus, you will always have a back-up phone and number.
  • 10
 @mosierman: Thanks for the idea! I might look into a prepaid plan for a smartwatch as a 2nd emergency phone. That would be cool to have "just incase"! Smile
  • 41
 @mikekazimer What's with the YT Decoy background ad - Aren't they keeping peoples money and not delivering bikes ?
  • 10
 never mind I read the first ride article.
  • 11
 Thanks for the tire check!

I'm curious what front tire you'd pair with the Forecaster Exo+ in the back for a summer 130-140 tail bike?
DHR2 2.4WT? DHF 2.5WT? Dissector... Assegai? I'm leaning towards DHR2 WT 2.4 3CT EXO but would love some additional feedback.

And let me see if this idea gets any traction:
I'd also love to see a comparison piece discussing casings and compounds (especially in the wet) across brands... and wear. (example: a T9 Butcher feels like it falls in between Maxxis 3CT and 3CG.... etc.)

Or maybe it's time for a some big tire shootouts. Bonus for doing these in different regions and dry vs. wet and summer vs. winter.
  • 40
 I like running Forekaster rear, DHR2 2.4 front - feels great on a shorter travel bike.
  • 20
 I’ve been running a Forcaster/Exo+/maxxterra rear with a 2.4 DHR2/exo/maxxterra in the front on my 130/140 bike and it’s an awesome combo! Only been running it in drier weather, will probably run a DHR on the rear too when weather turns wet here in the PNW
  • 40
 apple watch with cell package. you can call and text from it.
  • 10
 Be insane when they get the satellite tech in the watch's too! someday!
  • 30
 @mikekazimer I know the economy is hard but what possessed you to think of the idea of cooking slugs?
  • 11
 I want to pile on to the guy's recommendations that the caller not ride a 120mm bike on the Trans Cascadia.

Every year's different, but I rode the Wenatchee/Angel's Staircase year on a 120mm Smuggler and it was rough. Real rough. I had the shortest travel bike at the race, and I suffered.

I'm sure this year's edition won't have the same jagged insane rocks as that year, but I'd still much rather push a Sentinel up the hike-a-bike days than deal with a 120mm bike on the downhills. Especially since it's a longer race this year.

Also, bring extra parts and an extra wheelset if you can. I gut lucky, but you're gonna be in a pretty remote place, and it could be the difference between being able to race the whole thing, and having to sit around camp while everyone else races their bikes.
  • 20
 Stephane, for music corner and to rock out in your el camino at the trail head: Jaya the Cat - el camino
  • 10
 @Dario-DiGiulio the butcher tires you like is that the T9 compound? i find they wear really fast, soft and grippy but super fast wear imo
  • 10
 @Dario-DiGiulio your RS6 Dream vehicle exists - www.carscoops.com/2023/12/audi-rs6-off-road-conversion-is-the-family-guys-porsche-911-dakar
  • 10
 Hopefully they're interested in a long-term review.
  • 21
 Non bike vacations are great…you gotta get out more often Dario!
  • 10
 was the 72 year old Brian?
  • 20
 More Shreddits!







