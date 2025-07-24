Slugs, Dust Tires, Scree Surfing & More Listener Questions | Pinkbike Podcast

Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Focus is a skill. You can practice it like you practice bunny hops or wheelies. For mountain biking, we’re mostly talking about staying present in the moment and depending on how scary the trail is or engaging the ride is we often take it for granted as it is often a biproduct of the engagement of the sport. Most people know this idea as mindfulness. (Yes, guided meditation counts, but it’s only part of it.) A few minutes a day of any simple mindfulness practice can train your brain to stop time traveling so much and actually pay attention to what’s right in front of your tire.
If your brain is spinning out on trail about Netflix, politics, or the onslaught of media from "big eBike", you can learn some grounding skills to snap back into the moment. Easiest one I have found in my years of working with kids who have experienced trauma and want to be pulled from revisiting that back to the present is using sound. Do this: a couple slow deep breaths (in through the nose for a 5 count, hold for 6, then out through the mouth for 7). Then, try to pick out 10 distinct sounds around you. Birds, your chain slap, the mountain lion stalking you... or Puma for you yanks. This drops you back into where you are instead of where your head wandered.
Plenty more tips and tricks out there, but this is already way too long for the one person who may actually care enough to read. Thanks for the podcast PB, still one of my faves. Seriously though, reach out if you want to explore more. Always happy to chat about it and share what I have/know if time permits.
Now that they have satellite text a flip phone is a pretty good happy medium though!! Not as small as that jelly, but pretty dang compact and easy to carry!!
I'm curious what front tire you'd pair with the Forecaster Exo+ in the back for a summer 130-140 tail bike?
DHR2 2.4WT? DHF 2.5WT? Dissector... Assegai? I'm leaning towards DHR2 WT 2.4 3CT EXO but would love some additional feedback.
And let me see if this idea gets any traction:
I'd also love to see a comparison piece discussing casings and compounds (especially in the wet) across brands... and wear. (example: a T9 Butcher feels like it falls in between Maxxis 3CT and 3CG.... etc.)
Or maybe it's time for a some big tire shootouts. Bonus for doing these in different regions and dry vs. wet and summer vs. winter.
Every year's different, but I rode the Wenatchee/Angel's Staircase year on a 120mm Smuggler and it was rough. Real rough. I had the shortest travel bike at the race, and I suffered.
I'm sure this year's edition won't have the same jagged insane rocks as that year, but I'd still much rather push a Sentinel up the hike-a-bike days than deal with a 120mm bike on the downhills. Especially since it's a longer race this year.
Also, bring extra parts and an extra wheelset if you can. I gut lucky, but you're gonna be in a pretty remote place, and it could be the difference between being able to race the whole thing, and having to sit around camp while everyone else races their bikes.
