Smart's Airless Tires are Made From Metal & Designed for Mars

Mar 17, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Airless tires are nothing new. We've seen everything from foam to carbon nanotubes attempting to replace the pneumatic design but the simplicity of rubber and air always seems to win out.

Hoping to change all that is Smart Tyre Company who are bringing NASA technology to the bicycle world with a nickel-titanium alloy (also known as NiTinol+) shape memory tire called Metl that they claim "is elastic like rubber yet strong like titanium."

So, where has this technology come from? Well, Mars exploration presented NASA with a problem as it is too cold for traditional rubber tires and the solid aluminium tires used on Curiosity were prone to cracking, so a new solution had to be found. The idea of mesh tires first came with the Spring Tire in the mid-2000s that used coiled steel wires woven into a mesh pattern, however this didn't stand up to the abuse of Mars' rocky surface. It took until 2017, and a serendipitous encounter between Engineer Colin Creager and Materials Scientist Santo Padula, for a solution to be found in shape-memory alloy nickel-titanium, which looks like chainmail but remembers its shape and returns to it after an impact.


Smart have licensed that technology thanks to a Space Act Agreement and are now applying it to a new application, bicycles. They have started with the Metl road cycling tire but claim the material can will be used for mountain bike, gravel bike and road bike applications in the future.

The tire should conform to the ground in a similar fashion to a pneumatic tyre while being immune from punctures and having a much longer lifespan than a rubber tire. Smart are also keen to push the environmental advantages of Metl. They claim that the tire industry produces '50 billion pounds [25 million tonnes] of toxic waste annually' and that using NiTinol+ presents a cleaner alternative.


There's no word on the weight of the tire but Smart claim that it is "competitive with many mainstream alternatives" and that rolling resistance is similar to a pneumatic tire pumped to 100psi. If you're worried about grip, Smart say they will coat the tires, "in a new, formulated rubber-like material, Polyurethanium, for the longest-lasting tread and grip, for all weather conditions", although there are no details on what this actually is or its efficacy.

Earl Cole, former Survivor champion and CEO of The SMART Tire Company, said: "Cyclists will not be able to wait to get their hands on these very cool-looking, space-age Metl tires that don’t go flat. The unique combination of these advanced materials, coupled with a next-generation, eco-friendly design make for a revolutionary product.”

Smart are currently testing the tire with bikes provided by Felt. Eric Sakalowsky, Felt's VP Global Marketing & E-Commerce, said, "The SMART Tire Company’s tire solution shows an exciting new frontier and we’re excited to offer our bikes to support their testing."

Smart are aiming to bring the Metl tires to market in early 2022 but further details such as pricing, tech specs or how much they weigh after a lap on a muddy trail are still to be confirmed. More info, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Tires


70 Comments

  • 60 0
 You could put on your trainer and grate cheese while riding.
  • 7 1
 or tour de france competitors
  • 2 0
 viz.co.uk/2014/09/24/clag-gone
or this
  • 52 2
 Looks like a Minion
  • 40 1
 This will simultaneously the first and last time we hear about this "revolutionary product".
  • 3 0
 It's no Sham-wow...
  • 27 1
 Kinda hard to imagine this being applicable on the mountain, but hot dang what a time to be alive
  • 7 0
 I would think these could act like tubes inside of a traditional tire, similar to a moto mousse insert. No flats but also no ability to adjust pressure for grip either.
  • 2 0
 @mgs781HD: Bingo. It'd be annoying (and probably expensive) trying to figure out the right tire construction for your weight...but once you get the right ones, there's a lot of potential there.
  • 1 0
 @mgs781HD: They might have different tires with different levels of stiffness available. There would still be no adjusting on the fly though. I'd imagine these would cost several hundred dollars at least as well.
  • 2 0
 @imnotdanny: Really trying to see the benefit...
  • 2 0
 @imnotdanny: no adjusting on the fly yet super easy to let some air out.
  • 1 0
 @trillot: Durability is the only one I can really think of. Grip probably won't be good, and not being able to change pressure would be really annoying. Also probably they would be really expensive.

Although I suppose people could use these like inner tubes? That would solve the issue of grip. Heavy as f*ck though. IMO these seem really unnecessary. The compromises you'd have to make for the benefit of increased durability makes this not seem worth it at all. IDK about road cycling though, maybe this will be good for that.
  • 1 0
 @mgs781HD: I did my Master's thesis on this stuff.. You could change pressure (i.e. stiffness of the NiTi alloy) by imparting specific heat/electrical cycles. I'm sure that wouldn't be too difficult to add to the system...haha
  • 22 0
 It's all fun and games until you run over a pile of dog poop with your mesh tread.
  • 1 0
 ...or a nail getting caught between the threads? But yes, the poop is gross enough to take off a regular tire, this would make it exponentially gross-er
  • 1 0
 @serviceguy: Debris of just the right size will probably also get trapped inside (pine needles come to mind). Getting it out would be interesting.
  • 9 1
 Maybe they’ll sponsor my race series, The Lunar Enduro. Coming in 2048...
  • 8 0
 what about, mud, dirty and small rocks rattling inside them...will be nice to see them working.
  • 2 0
 It will be coated with rubber
  • 9 0
 This sparked my Curiosity.
  • 7 0
 That pun is out of this world.
  • 4 0
 your Perseverance is admirable.
  • 2 0
 Nice opportunity for some puns, eh?
  • 7 2
 OMG, I feel like a kid on Christmas morning; simply CANNOT wait to read the comments on this one...!

[voiceover, in ominous tones]: "Pinkbike Armchair-Enginner Troll Army...attack!"
  • 4 1
 "This exact example in the article wouldn't work off-road and I don't have the mental capacity to imagine how this concept could evolve into something useful on the trail. Also it's just different from what I'm used to. Therefore, this is stupid!"

Something like that?
  • 7 0
 Finally! I'll be able to tackle those tricky, dusty trails on Mars.
  • 6 0
 Olympus Mons is 25000m tall and gravity is about a third of Earth's. The Olympavalance will be the greatest race in the galaxy.
  • 6 0
 Polyurethanium Just like normal polyurethane, but with added 'IUM'.
  • 3 0
 At least 3 times more added science though
  • 1 0
 @pbuser2299: 173% stiffer as well
  • 1 0
 3x as expensive
  • 2 1
 titanium? in a consumable product? lol can't wait to see the cost of these! how much tread can actually be applied? and can the tread be re-applied or are you stuck paying for another expensive set of mars tires? much questions!
  • 2 0
 $5k per ton is not exactly insane when you think about this kind of application.
That brings the material cost to 2.5$ if you need 500gr of Titanium in it (it's an alloy, so not pure Ti to begin with, and hopefully not 500gr per tire for a road bike..).

The real questions are regarding manufacturing costs and durability.
  • 1 0
 @sickriderch: Titanium is super difficult to work with as it loves to oxide, so its not about the material cost.
  • 1 0
 @Konyp: right, this is the direction i was leaning. as is proven by the cost of cane creek's eewing cranks...
  • 1 0
 @novajustin @Konyp

Well, seems like NASA has figured it out pretty good. The license agreement probably includes manufacturing techniques, otherwise they would not be able to already show off these prototypes.
Also, they do not use pure titanium, rather an alloy that is ca. 50% nickel and is commonly used in medtech applications (according to wikipedia...).

That being said, scaling hardware is definitely not easy, but not impossible.
  • 1 0
 The tread will be zipper on...duh
  • 1 0
 I know its all "testing" but they do not look that fast (rolling resistance) sitting on the Felt IA triathlon bike. Maybe when the Polyurethanium coat comes around but why not use a commuter or gravel bike from Felt in the PR.


www.smarttirecompany.com/cycling
  • 5 0
 Check the history! NASA 1969 moon rover sported metal-mesh tires.
  • 2 0
 Just commented that, it was my first thought too
  • 3 0
 @inked-up-metalhead:

Yes! I opened my mouth as an American and a visitor to the Kennedy space center some years back. I saw the author was British. But you are too! Don’t ask ME to know anything about England in 1969. Impressive sir!
  • 1 0
 Yes but they were spring wheels, these are shape memory alloys.
  • 3 1
 Wait, the lunar rover from the apollo missions had mesh tyres, made of zinc coated piano wire with titanium treads. Has this been forgotten to history? Why did they use solid aluminium, It was only 1971...
  • 1 0
 I was wondering the same thing.
  • 1 0
 The lunar rover had spring wheels, these are shape memory alloys, a pretty cool thing. Some nice explanations here www.nasa.gov/specials/wheels
  • 1 0
 The lunar rover was essentially a papier mache science project largely held together with pencils, lollipop sticks and hot glue. I'm joking of course - it was a plasticine stop motion model. I'm joking of course - it was a full size mock-up in a hollywood stage set. If you pushed the module over it fell over with a window cutout just where buzz was standing. It only made the DVD extras of course.
  • 1 0
 Could it work for MTB? Sure.

Could it provide a comparable price/weight/performance to current tire tech? Nope!! And the inability to change damping (like changing air pressure) would be a serious hurdle to overcome.

So this is neat space-age tech.......best left for space vehicles.
  • 1 0
 It will be hard so don't try....
  • 1 0
 "but the simplicity of rubber and air always seems to win out"

Simplicity? The tread-tire-tube(sealant)-valve-rim-air system is simpler than a chunk of foam on a rim wrapped in rubber? I would think it's pneumatic tires' _flexibility_ that lets it remain king, not simplicity.
  • 4 0
 Foam insert compatible? lol
  • 1 0
 I hope their promises come true! After 3 flats in a single month while commuting, I would love these to work. Also, opens the possibility for spikes on road bikes.. Scandinavian problems.
  • 2 0
 Is it just me or does the fact this company is run by a reality show contestant make this seem even more unlikely to work out?
  • 4 0
 How's the grip though???
  • 4 0
 Cornering on paved roads? Not great :-)
  • 2 0
 I wonder if they'll also produce a chain mail reinforced prophylactic. For when you really want to be safe.
  • 3 0
 Tires built for NASA huh?
Sounds affordable.
  • 1 0
 They came up with stealth rubber (5-10 soles) first, so maybe in a few years...? They are probably not very sustainable though.
  • 1 2
 Muc Off and Stans and all other brands will produce and sell chees insted of milk for “tubeless” titanium tires if this is the future in MBT!?

Just put 3kg of swiss ementaler inside and you have punktures free tires for road bike, for MTB use 5,5kg,

With this super sticky chees inside you can lower your tire pressure to just 2,756 PSI, a lot of traction garanteed....

first use on 2023 reverse mullet Session.
  • 1 0
 This will be something to follow!
  • 1 0
 This will need a lot of salami to run tubeless
  • 1 0
 If its light enough, maybe it could be made in to an mtb insert.
  • 1 0
 BOOTS ON THE MOON...by 2024 !
  • 1 0
 Chainsaw tread would be sweet.
  • 1 0
 Forget mud, once trail poop gets in there it's all over.
  • 1 0
 Nah it'll ripen, then slowly ooze out as little grains of rice and splatter into your face, over time.
  • 1 0
 The skid steer at the jobsite down the street has something like this.
  • 2 1
 I wander if the weight is still comparable when packed full of mud????
  • 1 0
 Is it April 1st already?
  • 1 0
 n ice

Post a Comment



