Smith & Koroyd Sue Burton For Use of WaveCel in Helmets

Jul 19, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Smith Rover Helmet Review by Vernon Felton

Smith and Koroyd have jointly filed an intellectual property lawsuit against Burton for the use of Wavecel in its products.

Wavecel is a rotational and impact protection insert developed by Bontrager and was first released in March 2019. Burton, a company that specializes in snowboard equipment, announced it would also be using the technology in its new Anon helmet line at the start of this year. Koroyd is also a protective insert, but instead of rubber-like waves it uses extruded tubes to absorb impacts.

The suit has been filed at the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah and accuses Burton of infringing US Patent No.10,736, 373 through its importing and selling of Anon helmets in the United States. A separate lawsuit is also being filed by Koroyd in Germany against Burton also based on IP infringement. The patent that Burton is claimed to have infringed is for a "Helmet with shock absorbing inserts", filed on August 13, 2013. It's not clear exactly where the patent has been infringed at this moment in time.

According to a press release, Burton was asked to respect Smith and Koroyd's patent rights before it launched its Anon products however, after Burton decided to continue with the launch, Smith and Kororyd began legal action against it.

bigquotesOur business is structured in such a way to inspire transformation and innovation throughout our entire group. Through our long-term R&D investments, we have consistently delivered unique safety solutions which offer a significant performance advantage compared to legacy and emerging products and have become the trusted technology partner to the leading brands in a diverse range of industries. Copycat products offer little advancement for the end consumer and impede innovations for all. This action is part of our global strategy to enforce our registered rights. The protection of intellectual property encourages innovation, copying product reduces innovation and, if rewarded, discourages research and development. We will continue to maximize our contribution to the sports and safety segments and protection of people pursuing their passions and facilitating them to experience life to the fullest.John Lloyd, founder and managing director, Koroyd

This is the second Wavecel related legal action we've reported on this year after a New York man began legal action against Bontrager's safety claims in January. Bontrager declined to comment and Burton have been approached for comment.

Posted In:
Industry News Smith Bontrager


21 Comments

  • 19 1
 I wish Smith would worry less about lawsuits, and more about figuring out the seemingly insurmountable obstacle of letting me buy replacement foam pads.

Literally love everything else about their helmets, but the foam always delaminates after a year or so of regular use.

Once I asked how to get a replacement and they just shipped one to me free. Last week I asked again (for a new helmet after I crashed in that one) and they said I’d have to file a warranty claim.

Why is it so impossible to buy a part that I’m sure costs them $0.50? Honesty I’d love to have a few to swap out and put them through the wash when they start to stink.

Why do you want my head to stink Smith?
  • 7 0
 Simple. replacement small parts means you don't buy a whole new helmet which means less profit. And a corporation can never have less profit
  • 2 0
 I had the same issue in my Forefront 1. I chatted them up at SOC and they sent me like 7 sets of pads. lol
  • 2 0
 Same issue here. Would love to be able to get some new Smith pads.
  • 1 0
 I usually just wear a skullcap like this
www.headsweats.com/collections/cycling-headwear/products/cycling-skullcap-black
you can buy a few, and wash them with your kit.
Once you think about how dirty your pads are, it's hard to not think about it.
Once you remove the pads out, the helmet will fit even better with just the cap.
  • 1 0
 I just want them to make glasses that aren't as much as a set of elaborate goggles with two lenses. I like Smith stuff too, but glasses get trashed biking, no way I'm dropping 100s of bucks.
  • 10 0
 I’m confused
  • 24 0
 me too man. I think we have to ask Sue Burton?
  • 2 9
flag ididntknowhatomakemyusername (49 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Paywall??
  • 6 1
 Me too, why go after Burton and not Bontrager? Did they go after Bontrager?
  • 3 0
 Sure sign you didn;t use a wavecell or mips helmet and got a concussion
  • 4 1
 "Copycat products offer little advancement for the end consumer and impede innovations for all." Really. Copycat makes innovation accessible to more people, they cut in your profit eventually (thru they are probably addressing another market) and you can keep innovating... A better way than a lawsuit would to create cheaper products so copycat has no market left.
  • 3 0
 its telling that they decided to sue Burton and not Bontrager, since obstensibly, Bontrager was the one that infinged on the patent first. I guess it is easier to battle the guy with the lesser sword, to gain precident.
  • 1 0
 Wouldn’t be surprised if Burton and Trek/Bontrager aren’t having a chat right now to try and ensure the precident goes the other way
  • 1 0
 Maybe. Smith makes $100mil/yr, which is plenty to afford lawyers to sue Bontrager if they have a case. Bontrager must have found a way around it, or pay some sort of royalty fees that we don't know about.
  • 5 7
 Too safe for Burton? Geeze Smith, way to be a Richard!
I don’t get why companies (and people) are at each others throats? For me, Smith, this makes me steer clear of your products… this isn’t ‘pick a helmet safety measure and be a dick about it.’ I get it if you have a patent, but why not just make a phone call to Mrs./Ms. Sue Burton and have a simple convo with her stating what you’ve noticed… most likely they’d apologize for stepping on your Smithtoes and backpedal. Why go legal?
I hate seeing such discord so rampant these days. Have we all forgotten the Golden Rule or simply how to be good humans? I’ve seen enough of it, especially in the last 1.5 years, it’s gotta stop.
But that’s just my opinion
  • 6 0
 I agree that over litigation is an issue, but it does specifically say in the article that Burton was warned before they released the product.
  • 6 3
 @preachingpedals: I don’t read articles, I just comment based on article titles and look at pictures.
  • 1 0
 @joedave: Eggsaclty!
  • 1 0
 @joedave: @preachingpedals must be new here...
Below threshold threads are hidden

