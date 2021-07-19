Smith & Koroyd Sue Burton For Use of WaveCel in Helmets

Our business is structured in such a way to inspire transformation and innovation throughout our entire group. Through our long-term R&D investments, we have consistently delivered unique safety solutions which offer a significant performance advantage compared to legacy and emerging products and have become the trusted technology partner to the leading brands in a diverse range of industries. Copycat products offer little advancement for the end consumer and impede innovations for all. This action is part of our global strategy to enforce our registered rights. The protection of intellectual property encourages innovation, copying product reduces innovation and, if rewarded, discourages research and development. We will continue to maximize our contribution to the sports and safety segments and protection of people pursuing their passions and facilitating them to experience life to the fullest. — John Lloyd, founder and managing director, Koroyd