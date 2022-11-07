Smith & Koroyd Win Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against WaveCel

“We are pleased to receive this positive judgment from the District Court of Düsseldorf which confirms that Burton is infringing one of our patents in Germany with their Anon helmets which use Wavecel material,” said John Lloyd, Founder and Managing Director of Koroyd. “The judge has approved a remedy of removal of Anon’s infringing helmets and stock from sale in Germany. Koroyd is also entitled to be awarded damages and legal fees and Koroyd will now begin enforcing the judgment. Alongside an extensive IP portfolio protecting our innovation, we also have a robust global enforcement policy which has now delivered a win for our R&D team and all of our trusted partners. — Koroyd