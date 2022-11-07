Smith & Koroyd Win Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against WaveCel

A court in Germany has ruled in favor of Koroyd in a patent infringement claim against Burton for the use of WaveCel in Burton's Anon snow helmet range. Following a case spanning nearly a year and a half in the German courts, it was concluded that Burton violated EP 1 694 152 patent in Germany by producing and selling Anon helmets that use WaveCel.
Bontrager uses WaveCel technology in some of their cycling helmets, but they are not named in any of the lawsuits that Smith and Koroyd filed.
In July 2021
we reported on another lawsuit was filed at the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, which accuses Burton of infringing US Patent No.10,736, 373. The US case is still ongoing. Burton has the right to appeal the German court's decision and has filed an action against the patent that has not yet been decided upon.
Koroyd is a familiar sight in Smith's mountain bike helmets. The open cell system differs from a more traditional helmet by using tubes and layers that crumple on impact, instead of deforming and crushing like polystyrene.
|“We are pleased to receive this positive judgment from the District Court of Düsseldorf which confirms that Burton is infringing one of our patents in Germany with their Anon helmets which use Wavecel material,” said John Lloyd, Founder and Managing Director of Koroyd. “The judge has approved a remedy of removal of Anon’s infringing helmets and stock from sale in Germany. Koroyd is also entitled to be awarded damages and legal fees and Koroyd will now begin enforcing the judgment. Alongside an extensive IP portfolio protecting our innovation, we also have a robust global enforcement policy which has now delivered a win for our R&D team and all of our trusted partners.—Koroyd
1 Comment