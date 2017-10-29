Smooth Swedish Trail Style - Video

VIDEOS

Oct 29, 2017
by Mountainbike Sthlm  
S-Works trail magic

by MountainbikeSTHLM
Oliwer Kangas, a Swedish enduro rider, is one of our great local riders but is now focused more on the great fun of riding full suspension mountain bikes. This was one of those cloudy Saturdays in the capital of Sweden with the perfect fit for taking the bike out on the local trails and smashing it! We had a great time shooting the Stumpjumper S-Works being ridden on a popular, part of the trail—but this day it was empty.

Oliwer has a lot of KOMs in this forest and his way of pumping yet gently absorbing the ground and rock gardens is a balanced combo of skills, endurance, and love of riding. Enjoy!

3 Comments

  • + 1
 @payooje show me a more stylish, smoother method of putting on/removing shades without referencing Zoolander
  • - 2
 ????
  • - 2
 sorry but that was not „smooth“

