Sneak Peek of 15 Custom-Painted Bikes - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018

Sep 4, 2018
by Ross Bell  
With the World Cup done and dusted it's now time for the biggest race of the year... It's time for World Champs and all the custom bikes and gear that comes with it. We've been for an early lap of the pits to see what droolworthy creations are being assembled, although some were off limits and kept stowed away of prying eyes, so make sure you check back tomorrow for a full run down on the complete builds when they are revealed!

Charlie Harrison's Intense M29



Jack Moir's Intense M29



Dean Lucas' Intense M29



Emilie Siegenthaler's Pivot Phoenix




Eddie Masters' Pivot Phoenix



Tahnee Seagrave's Transition TR11






Mick and Tracey Hannah's Polygon Xquarone dh





Neko Mulally's YT Tues



Angel Suarez's YT Tues



Aaron Gwin's YT Tues




Marcelo Gutierrez's Giant Glory



Jacob Dickson's Giant Glory



Dakotah Norton's Devinci Wilson



Noel Niederberger's NS Fuzz





84 Comments

  • + 24
 Some of these bikes are beautiful! Any idea on who the painters are? I know Image Design Custom did the Seagraves'. The YT Mob machines are something else, 'specially Gwin's. TLD's work?
  • + 47
 Like any art, credit should be given to the artists.
  • + 5
 @funkendrenchman: Agreed - but I guess it's hard to tell from walking round the pits.
  • + 2
 @E9G: Adam Brayton’s is up on the Hope Instagram page and was painted by fatcreations. From a pic on their instagram they also did Siegenthaler's
  • + 7
 Fat Creations did the Pivot team bikes as well as the Saracen ones.
  • + 1
 @dingus: YeahI saw Alistair was pretty snowed under with Worlds bikes. One day...!
  • + 2
 I think the Intense do there own bikes, might be wrong though.
  • + 1
 Fat Creations did at least the Pivots
  • + 1
 Next level bike porn.
  • + 1
 @dingus: they usually do Santa Cruz as well as far as i know
  • + 2
 Am I the only one who's expecting matte black or red Trek.
  • + 2
 Tahnee's takes the cake as far as I'm concerned. In my opinion she and her brother get the coolest kits and frames in the world cup circuit, I just love the Muc-Off hot pink in with the matte black and Transition blue.
  • + 20
 Neko's scheme needs to be production. It looks sick!
  • + 11
 I have no words... They are beautiful
  • + 11
 The best thing about worlds (apart from the actual race)
  • + 6
 I am usually a person that likes outlandish designs when it comes to standing out, but the paint scheme on Emilie Siegenthaler's Pivot is fantastic in the simplicity of design.
  • + 7
 You couldn't give me one of those Polygons...."sorry mate, shed's full" - slowly backs out of room.
  • + 1
 Ahahaha class and so true such, an ugly bastard bike!! Nothing will come close to those of Steve Peat on his final WC races tho, each one different but all were awesome!!
  • + 1
 @McArdle: The spitfire, the cow, I miss those bikes.
  • + 7
 ED Master bike looks like Jon Olsson signature !
  • + 7
 The YT's nailed it.
  • + 3
 So well. Giant on the other hand was like "here's some stickers you idiots, poof! Custom!" They deserve better than that.
  • + 6
 Custom painted bikes ftw. End
  • + 6
 sorry, but that giant is so ugly
  • + 4
 Just decals on black paint, you could get a housewife shopping at a hobby store to get that done in a few hours. Where's the real deal custom paint Giant?
  • + 3
 On one hand, they finally bothered to do a "custom" paint job, but on the other - they didn't even try.
  • + 1
 Wich one?
  • + 1
 The beauty of being Australian is you can claim the green and gold, or the myriad of red white and blue colour schemes. Just stick an Ozzi flag or boxing Kangaroo on anything. Cant wait for this race, the #RAdelaideMTBMafia going to blow the doors off it.
  • + 4
 WOW. Someone's coming for someone's blood....
  • + 1
 Would you say that’s RA blood type on the head tube?
  • + 5
 Neko's the sexiest
  • + 3
 Pity Neko wont be piloting it this weekend, at least itll stay clean!
  • + 1
 @aushred: is he hurt?
  • + 1
 @mollow: Broken hand
  • + 1
 @aushred: ahh crap. The mob ain't paying their debts!
  • + 3
 someone snuck a picture of Dak's Devinci seat tube into Tahnees TR11 section
  • + 4
 Without scrolling back up I thought you were attempting a crude, albeit very confusing, joke. Which amused my dumb self after a three day weekend left my brain frazzled.
  • + 1
 @ZappBrannigan: i thought about it but wasn't clever enough to come up with anything good enough for PB, decided to stick to the facts
  • + 3
 What idiots custom paint a bike and then just slap a big ugly much off sticker on it? awful!
  • + 3
 You should be able to choose paint work just like this on any top shelf offering.
  • + 1
 A few manufacturers provide this option
  • + 4
 Lots of custom painters offer this option Wink
  • + 2
 Riding someone’s World Champs paintjob is a bit like getting your lid painted in Red Bull colors... you kind of earned it, but you didn’t... you may as well buy yourself a World Champion jersey on Ali Express, much cheaper
  • + 4
 dang Suarez's steed is dope
  • + 2
 Agreed, one of my favs so far
  • + 2
 Gutierrez's bike - accidental Mondrian? I thought this was Giant, not LOOK hahaha
  • + 2
 Its still pretty darn well done - but yeah Look did it first, I think
  • + 3
 It seems Gwin is taking the no wheels option to avoid flats.
  • + 1
 First off, it looks like Gwin is running the TRP E-bike brakes as well as Mulally now. Second, what's up with the mismatched wheels on Niederberger's bike?
  • + 1
 SS bolts on the YT bikes clearly visible on the drive side shot. Fitting since they are a German MFG if I recall?

The Intense & Pivot bikes do it for me.
  • + 3
 Niiice! The Glory looks like a box of crayons though
  • + 1
 Not a fan of USA paint jobs in general but damn Gwin's is redic. That fade is amazing.
  • + 1
 Damn, that Tranny that Tahnee is riding is beautiful. I want a whole bike done in that red flake paint!
  • + 1
 at first when I read this I was like "SHE'S RIDING A WHAT!?!?"
too much kaitlyn jenner in the media these days....
  • + 1
 Keep these coming! Since I can’t watch world champs this year, this is all I have!
  • + 1
 this is inspiring, seriously though, anyone know any companies that do custom graphics? I think my bike needs some love
  • + 1
 Over here...UK though...
  • + 1
 I thought all the Niederberger's had emigrated to the USA a couple of centuries ago.
  • + 1
 Neko's Tues for me. Reminds me of peaty and rats V10s from 2010, I think it was?
  • + 2
 Now the fades on the YTs are how fades should look! What a job!
  • + 1
 the yt mob bikes.... holy smokes, every year there bikes are next level!
  • + 1
 That's XXX rated material right here. Well done to all the artists.
  • + 1
 Hey @aarongwin if you sell that frame I want it, Fluorescent freedom FTW!
  • + 1
 That Wilson Paint job is so conflicting for such a Canadian brand haha
  • + 1
 Love every single one of them. Who are the best bike painters?
  • + 1
 1. Tahnee 2. Gutierrez 3. Neiderberger
  • + 2
 YT's are gorgeous!
  • + 2
 No more TRPs for Gwin.
  • + 2
 Those are TRP, just the black version (or prototype) instead of the polished
  • + 1
 Still running TRPs. just a different model.
  • + 2
 NSFW
  • + 2
 More! Dammit!
  • + 1
 Show me some Demos. Specifically Finns. Neko FTW so far.
  • + 1
 Is it a ... on a Emilie Siegenthaler's Pivot Phoenix?
  • + 1
 The American YT Tuez paint jobs are something else
  • + 2
 stunning Art Pieces !
  • + 1
 Lots of handsome bikes but those YTs, wow. So good looking.
  • + 2
 Bikeporn!
  • + 1
 Gwin's bike needs more eagles. #MOAREAGLES #freebird
  • + 1
 Dak's Devinci looks incredible.
  • + 1
 Did Giant even try?
  • + 1
 We need the rest!!!
  • + 1
 Porn!
  • + 1
 Hubba HubbaDrool

