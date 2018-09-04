Sneak Peek of 15 Custom-Painted Bikes - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018

Charlie Harrison's Intense M29

Jack Moir's Intense M29

Dean Lucas' Intense M29

Emilie Siegenthaler's Pivot Phoenix

Eddie Masters' Pivot Phoenix

Tahnee Seagrave's Transition TR11

Mick and Tracey Hannah's Polygon Xquarone dh

Neko Mulally's YT Tues

Angel Suarez's YT Tues

Aaron Gwin's YT Tues

Marcelo Gutierrez's Giant Glory

Jacob Dickson's Giant Glory

Dakotah Norton's Devinci Wilson

Noel Niederberger's NS Fuzz

With the World Cup done and dusted it's now time for the biggest race of the year... It's time for World Champs and all the custom bikes and gear that comes with it. We've been for an early lap of the pits to see what droolworthy creations are being assembled, although some were off limits and kept stowed away of prying eyes, so make sure you check back tomorrow for a full run down on the complete builds when they are revealed!