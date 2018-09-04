Sneak Peek of 15 Custom-Painted Bikes - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018

With the World Cup done and dusted it's now time for the biggest race of the year... It's time for World Champs and all the custom bikes and gear that comes with it. We've been for an early lap of the pits to see what droolworthy creations are being assembled, although some were off limits and kept stowed away of prying eyes, so make sure you check back tomorrow for a full run down on the complete builds when they are revealed!Charlie Harrison's Intense M29 Jack Moir's Intense M29 Dean Lucas' Intense M29 Emilie Siegenthaler's Pivot Phoenix Eddie Masters' Pivot Phoenix Tahnee Seagrave's Transition TR11 Mick and Tracey Hannah's Polygon Xquarone dh Neko Mulally's YT Tues Angel Suarez's YT Tues Aaron Gwin's YT Tues Marcelo Gutierrez's Giant Glory Jacob Dickson's Giant Glory Dakotah Norton's Devinci Wilson Noel Niederberger's NS Fuzz
The Intense & Pivot bikes do it for me.
