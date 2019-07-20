Gee Atherton

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Brook Macdonald

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Thanee Seagrave

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Aaron Gwin

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Jack Moir

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Greg Minnaar

Original photo: Ross Bell

Loic Bruni

Original photo: Ross Bell

Tracey Hannah

Original photo: Dave Trumpore

Brendan Fairclough

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Rachel Atherton

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Angel Suarez

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Steve Peat

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Mike Jones

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Remi Thirion

Original photo: Ross Bell

Tracey Moseley

Original photo: Ross Bell

Danny Hart

Original photo: Ross Bell

Laurie Greenland

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Sam Blenkinsop

Original photo: Andy Vathis

Thibaut Daprela

Original photo: Ross Bell

Marine Cabirou

Original photo: Ross Bell

Luca Shaw

Original photo: Ross Bell

Vali Hoell

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Dakotah Norton

Original photo: Dave Trumpore

Mike Levy

Original photo: Trevor Lyden Mike Kazimer

Original photo: Trevor Lyden

James Smurthwaite

RC



Brian Park

Sarah Moore



Daniel Sapp

Adam Price (The Privateer)



There's no World Cup race this weekend, so we decided to fire up the FaceApp filter app and find out what the top DH racers would look like in 50 years time. Think of it as a sneak peek of the 2070 Masters World Champs:Ok, it wouldn't be fair if we didn't get involved too. Here's a look at some of the Pinkbike staff too: