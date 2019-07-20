There's no World Cup race this weekend, so we decided to fire up the FaceApp filter app and find out what the top DH racers would look like in 50 years time. Think of it as a sneak peek of the 2070 Masters World Champs:Gee AthertonBrook MacdonaldThanee SeagraveAaron GwinJack MoirGreg MinnaarLoic BruniTracey HannahBrendan FaircloughRachel AthertonAngel SuarezSteve PeatMike JonesRemi ThirionTracey MoseleyDanny HartLaurie GreenlandSam BlenkinsopThibaut DaprelaMarine CabirouLuca ShawVali HoellDakotah Norton
Ok, it wouldn't be fair if we didn't get involved too. Here's a look at some of the Pinkbike staff too:
Adam Price (The Privateer)
Peaty looks actually younger there, may have stop the beer... ahahhaa
[sees reflection]: "Lookin' good!"
Rachel still looks puzzled, where is Jordi?
