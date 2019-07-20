A Sneak Peek of the 2070 Masters World Champs

Jul 20, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
There's no World Cup race this weekend, so we decided to fire up the FaceApp filter app and find out what the top DH racers would look like in 50 years time. Think of it as a sneak peek of the 2070 Masters World Champs:

Gee Atherton

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Brook Macdonald

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Thanee Seagrave

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Aaron Gwin

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Jack Moir

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Greg Minnaar

Original photo: Ross Bell

Loic Bruni

Original photo: Ross Bell

Tracey Hannah

Original photo: Dave Trumpore

Brendan Fairclough

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Rachel Atherton

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Angel Suarez

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Steve Peat

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Mike Jones

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Remi Thirion

Original photo: Ross Bell

Tracey Moseley

Original photo: Ross Bell

Danny Hart

Original photo: Ross Bell

Laurie Greenland

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Sam Blenkinsop

Original photo: Andy Vathis

Thibaut Daprela

Original photo: Ross Bell

Marine Cabirou

Original photo: Ross Bell

Luca Shaw

Original photo: Ross Bell

Vali Hoell

Original photo: Nathan Hughes

Dakotah Norton

Original photo: Dave Trumpore

Ok, it wouldn't be fair if we didn't get involved too. Here's a look at some of the Pinkbike staff too:

Mike Levy
Original photo: Trevor Lyden
Mike Kazimer
Original photo: Trevor Lyden

James Smurthwaite
RC

Brian Park
Sarah Moore

Daniel Sapp
Adam Price (The Privateer)


32 Comments

  • + 6
 Gotta make the obligatory "slow news day", but you acknowledged that and beat us to it, and I got a kick out of it. Well done. Weird and random, but funny and well-done.
  • + 1
 Since when Brendog got a tatoo on his neck Razz hahaaaa

Peaty looks actually younger there, may have stop the beer... ahahhaa
  • + 1
 @jefftrancex1xtr: 2025 it will be.
  • + 3
 When you grant this app permission to your storage so it can access your photos for editing, it also upload your images/files somewhere to Russia. And I'm not talking only about images the app processing. Funny that nobody cares Smile
  • + 4
 Cheers PB that cheered me up today! Great having some random shit occasionally Smile
  • + 6
 Peaty looks younger
  • + 4
 Some aged really well, lot of sports, hu?
  • + 3
 I’d reckon Minnaar could still win a race at that age
  • + 2
 Tracey H aged well and Rachel turned out to be Dr Jillian Mckeith, who knew ????‍♂️
  • + 4
 Old peaty=Marshy now
  • + 2
 Whaaat the... But excellent execution
  • + 2
 Bet Minnaar would still be racing Elite.
  • + 1
 Jack Moir looks like John Cleese.
  • + 1
 Blenki and Vali look no different. Is that good or bad for them?
  • + 4
 Blenki looks like the cool uncle that would let u look at his Penthouse stash in the 80’s. And I say this with the highest level of regard.
  • + 1
 Someone has too much time on their hands!
  • + 1
 Oh my god Danny looks exactly like his dad..
  • + 1
 Danny Hart, best one! Rachel Ath the scariest!!
  • + 1
 Danny Hart, the last Chuckle Brother.
  • + 1
 Fake news. Minnaar never gets old.
  • + 1
 Vali:

[sees reflection]: "Lookin' good!"
  • - 1
 Damn Valli Houl looks bangable in her 70's
Rachel still looks puzzled, where is Jordi?
  • + 1
 what the frick pb
  • + 1
 mm
  • + 0
 Tahnee still looks the goods
  • - 3
 How very original of you...... NOT!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

