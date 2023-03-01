Snik Announces GPS-Enabled Security Device to Protect Your Bike from Theft



Installing the tamper proof enclosure



Your Snik device is custom made to fit in your steerer tube, and installation is simple. Knock down the star nut with the provided installation bolt, and drop in the outer casing! Once the casing is in your steerer tube, tension the headset just as you would with a normal stem cap. The Snik GPS is then dropped into the casing and locked with a unique key—We’ve partnered with a fastener manufacturer that’s trusted by the Military and the US Government. The proprietary key is tamper-proof, and we have several variations in rotation.





