It Looks Like 'Snow Biking' Could Earn a Rainbow Jersey & UCI Ranking Points in 2024

Nov 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Eric Barone breaks the World Speed Record by bike on snow with a maximum speed recorded at 223 30 kph.
Eric Barone breaks the World Speed Record by bike on snow with a maximum speed recorded at 223,30 kph. For the record, this is *not* what we think the UCI has in mind for Snow Biking. Photo: Richard Bord.

In the latest update to the UCI mountain bike World Championship rule book it looks like we are getting a snow bike rainbow jersey.

In the publication listing rule amendments applying from January 1 2024, it confirms that there will now be ten mountain bike events given World Championship status with next year adding not just EDR/E-EDr racing but also snow biking.

bigquotesThe UCI world championships shall comprise ten specialities: the Olympic cross-country Olympic (XCO), the cross-country marathon (XCM), the crosscountry team relay (XCR), the cross-country short track (XCC), the cross-country eliminator (XCE), the downhill individual (DHI), E-Mountain Bike (E-MTB), the enduro/e-enduro (EDR/E-EDR), the snow bike (SNO) and the pump track (PUM). UCI-9.2.030

We don't know just yet what form the snow bike racing will take but we do know it will feature separate categories for men and women aged 17 and over and there could be UCI ranking points on offer.

Listed as part of the World Cup rule amendments there is now a new points chart that alongside the ranking points given for World Cup and World Championship downhill is the inclusion of snow bike racing. From looking at the Annex 3 DHI Points (image below) a Snow Bike World Championship victory will offer 100 UCI points or the equivalent of slightly more than a sixth place at a World Cup final. To enter a World Cup (without the help of a trade team) you need 40 or more UCI ranking points so placing fifth or above at the snow bike World Championships could get you entry to World Cup racing if these do count towards the UCI's individual DHI ranking.

photo
Original here.

This news isn't the first time we have heard about snow bike racing from the UCI as it announced at the start of 2019 that it aimed to have a five-round series of snow bike downhill in 2020.

At the time the then Head of Communications at the UCI, Sébastien Gillot, said the events could "take place on any pre-existing ski Super-G courses" and were "convinced that this thrilling format will soon attract a whole new audience around the world."

14 Comments
  • 9 0
 I've defended the UCI before,and tried my best to understand their decisions before hating like most do.
But this is just stupid.
A world championship of a sport maybe a dozen people actually practice?
If the idea is TV content,create a event but don't call it world championship.
  • 1 0
 it is very hard understand fatbiking from Portuguese perspective. Way easier from northern countries.

for me it is more interesting that the hell is e-mtb race is it that fail concept of ebikes on MX track? because they have separate e-edr
  • 1 0
 Reminds me of the 'Extreme Skiing' championships back in the '90s, which were actually televised until some particularly bad falls shocked too many viewers. Again, you could've counted that crowd on your fingers'n'toes.
  • 4 0
 I imagine it will be fatbike racing, which if one lives in a place where its cold half the year its pretty common to see tons of very fit XC riders looping their local XC trails on them. Goofy or not, it's a hell of a workout so I don't really think it's that silly of an idea.
  • 5 0
 That's not what they're talking about though, "super G" is giant slalom which means it would be on a downhill ski slope with gates (maybe still fat bikes though?).
  • 2 0
 @mattddrchs: TBH my Friday brain skipped that last paragraph!
  • 5 0
 What's cooler than being cool?
  • 6 0
 Ice cold!
  • 1 0
 I can't hear you!
  • 4 0
 Uci proving once again just how in touch they are with the sport.... face palm.
  • 4 0
 It's crazy that this was published Nov 24th & not April 1st
  • 1 0
 This has been done before. Snow King happened in 2004 on the same tracks as the World Cup skiers. No Fatbikes in sight, and it was kind of cool at the time. If done right this might have potential.
  • 1 0
 yay.
  • 1 0
 Fat Bikes?







