It Looks Like 'Snow Biking' Could Earn a Rainbow Jersey & UCI Ranking Points in 2024

The UCI world championships shall comprise ten specialities: the Olympic cross-country Olympic (XCO), the cross-country marathon (XCM), the crosscountry team relay (XCR), the cross-country short track (XCC), the cross-country eliminator (XCE), the downhill individual (DHI), E-Mountain Bike (E-MTB), the enduro/e-enduro (EDR/E-EDR), the snow bike (SNO) and the pump track (PUM). — UCI-9.2.030