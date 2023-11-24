It Looks Like 'Snow Biking' Could Earn a Rainbow Jersey & UCI Ranking Points in 2024

In the latest update to the UCI mountain bike World Championship rule book
it looks like we are getting a snow bike rainbow jersey.
In the publication listing rule amendments applying from January 1 2024, it confirms that there will now be ten mountain bike events given World Championship status with next year adding not just EDR/E-EDr racing but also snow biking.
|The UCI world championships shall comprise ten specialities: the Olympic cross-country Olympic (XCO), the cross-country marathon (XCM), the crosscountry team relay (XCR), the cross-country short track (XCC), the cross-country eliminator (XCE), the downhill individual (DHI), E-Mountain Bike (E-MTB), the enduro/e-enduro (EDR/E-EDR), the snow bike (SNO) and the pump track (PUM).— UCI-9.2.030
We don't know just yet what form the snow bike racing will take but we do know it will feature separate categories for men and women aged 17 and over and there could be UCI ranking points on offer.
Listed as part of the World Cup rule amendments there is now a new points chart that alongside the ranking points given for World Cup and World Championship downhill is the inclusion of snow bike racing. From looking at the Annex 3 DHI Points
(image below) a Snow Bike World Championship victory will offer 100 UCI points or the equivalent of slightly more than a sixth place at a World Cup final. To enter a World Cup (without the help of a trade team) you need 40 or more UCI ranking points so placing fifth or above at the snow bike World Championships could get you entry to World Cup racing if these do count towards the UCI's individual DHI ranking
.
This news isn't the first time we have heard about snow bike racing from the UCI as it announced at the start of 2019
that it aimed to have a five-round series of snow bike downhill in 2020.
At the time the then Head of Communications at the UCI, Sébastien Gillot, said the events could "take place on any pre-existing ski Super-G courses" and were "convinced that this thrilling format will soon attract a whole new audience around the world."
But this is just stupid.
A world championship of a sport maybe a dozen people actually practice?
If the idea is TV content,create a event but don't call it world championship.
for me it is more interesting that the hell is e-mtb race is it that fail concept of ebikes on MX track? because they have separate e-edr