Snow Handers with Vincent Tupin

Fresh snow in the Alps means a lot of different things to different people. For some, the fresh powder is a dream come true! For Vinny T, it's a chance to ride his bike every day in his favorite conditions! When asked if there are issues from not being able to see the roots or ice patches beneath the snow, he happily responds, "That's the best part! I like that you can't see the roots."
Video: ShapeRideShoot
MENTIONS: @ReyGaetan
/ @SCOTT-Sports
Makes me want more snow to fall here in VA
VinnyT's studs are just drilled in sharp screws which I can see working better than the studs in the ISP's but there's one big difference. Hardware screws wear down much faster. The studs on the ISP's are made out of Tungsten Carbide and are meant to last like 2000 miles on asphalt (or something like that)
The grip studs are carbide tipped and the company says that you can take them out of one tires and use them on another set. I'm stoked on them so far- the cost was intimidating but I picked some up used that convinced me in a heartbeat. I order a package of new studs to finish my tires after my first ride. Each takes about 30 seconds to install by hand and even the used ones offer great grip. Not cheap, but highly recommended.
If the studs are popped in then yeah bedding them so that they are pressed and recessed further helps to keep them in better.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=zl5qNHOwmbE
cold snowy slip n' slides FTW
Plus how does one get that much traction when riding snow?
