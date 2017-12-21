VIDEOS

Snow Handers with Vincent Tupin

Dec 20, 2017
by SCOTT Sports  

Fresh snow in the Alps means a lot of different things to different people. For some, the fresh powder is a dream come true! For Vinny T, it's a chance to ride his bike every day in his favorite conditions! When asked if there are issues from not being able to see the roots or ice patches beneath the snow, he happily responds, "That's the best part! I like that you can't see the roots."


Video: ShapeRideShoot

MENTIONS: @ReyGaetan / @SCOTT-Sports


90 Comments

  • + 48
 Very dramatic music. I watched it on mute with jingle bells playing. Suited it well!
  • + 5
 It sounded like he was in a Batman chase scene.
  • + 46
 1:57, me: "Get faaaaaaarkt!!"
  • + 3
 lmao. that's how it's done!
  • + 28
 Now that is a real Scott Spark!
  • + 9
 I wonder how much voltage did it generate.
  • + 3
 That was sketchy. He's such a gambler!
  • + 18
 1.57 is VMOY! Video moment of the year. Dayum!
  • + 14
 Nice riding, but editing was too Hollywood for me.
  • + 9
 VIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNYYYYYYYYYYYYYT!!! Shreds snow incredibly hard~ I could watch this video all damn day~

Makes me want more snow to fall here in VA Smile
  • + 7
 I need to get some freaking spiked tires it looks like schwalbe makes one...damn that looks much more fun than snowboarding...
  • + 3
 I run the Schwalbe Ice Spiker Pro's and they are LEGIT. I hit 28mph on my local trails while the ground was ICED up in 22 degree temp and it felt unbelievable.
  • + 2
 @LiquidSpin: Funkin' A! Schwalbe ISP's are the closest thing to having Super Powers.
  • + 4
 @koalaplow: ISP's are ok if you're on pure snow and ice. On rock though, I found them to feel sketchy. Switched to a different setup this year and put grip studs into my own tires- I didn't stud every knob though. Feels like the best of both worlds to me- the work well on rock, dirt, and snow/ice. The downside is the cost and time.
  • + 1
 @koalaplow: Definitely! Smile
  • + 0
 @goose8: You are absolutely correct. There's a trail I normally hit that has a few rocky sections...rock slabs and I could feel the studs sliding from beneath me. If the rocks are not covered in ice they are like kryponite to these tires.

VinnyT's studs are just drilled in sharp screws which I can see working better than the studs in the ISP's but there's one big difference. Hardware screws wear down much faster. The studs on the ISP's are made out of Tungsten Carbide and are meant to last like 2000 miles on asphalt (or something like that)
  • + 2
 @LiquidSpin: I agree completely. Last season I ran kold kutter studs, which are unbelievable on pure ice. They dull quickly on pavement or rock though- just like screws do.

The grip studs are carbide tipped and the company says that you can take them out of one tires and use them on another set. I'm stoked on them so far- the cost was intimidating but I picked some up used that convinced me in a heartbeat. I order a package of new studs to finish my tires after my first ride. Each takes about 30 seconds to install by hand and even the used ones offer great grip. Not cheap, but highly recommended.
  • + 1
 @goose8: Make sure you ride on them on the road first for at least 15-20 miles on low psi to bed in the studs. It sucks but I think this is necessary or you'll end up losing a lot of studs out on the trail. For insurance I bought the Schwalbe stud tool and 100ct extra studs. I've already replaced 10 lost studs haha but so worth it!
  • + 1
 @LiquidSpin: Thanks for the advice. I did that with my Schwalbe tires as recommended- I remember having difficulty finding bare pavement! Does the same sort of advice hold true for Grip Studs? I wasn't aware that they needed to be bedded in.
  • + 1
 @goose8: Grip studs are the ones you screw in right? Never tried them before but I think any type of studying that screws in the tire needs no bedding.

If the studs are popped in then yeah bedding them so that they are pressed and recessed further helps to keep them in better.
  • + 2
 @LiquidSpin: Yep, Grip studs screw in- sort of like an auger. I agree with you- I don't see how they would need to be bedded in. Thanks for clarifying!
  • + 1
 @goose8: Absolutely, Enjoy the winter rides man!
  • + 5
 I guess the sparks from his tires contacting the road in the first few seconds tell us he's running spiked tires, cause frankly I can't imagine trying to do that without spikes!
  • + 2
 Yes he has
  • + 5
 VinnyT without spiked tires:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=zl5qNHOwmbE
  • + 3
 @LiquidSpin: Yooooooo!!!!!! 1:08 in said video....putting the hot sauce on that sh*t
  • + 2
 I was surprised to see him ON spikes frankly.
  • + 1
 @djfloorfiller74: haha dude is LIT!
  • + 8
 f*cking awesome! I for one liked the music and footage : )
  • + 7
 He must be somewhat of a gambler pulling those moves in snow
  • + 1
 yea, but that's the side of cycling we're on.
  • + 6
 holy moly that was dangerous.
  • - 3
 You can stick to table tennis if you want
  • + 3
 Stoked!!! Amped to ride after watching that....so cool - its a great vid to show non-mountain bikers - gets the buzz across really well!
  • + 1
 Spiked tires are amazing yes. But damn that guy can friggin shred! Gotta see that one again. Only issue I’ve ever had with spikes is they fool you into thinking you’re riding hard pack instead of ice. Until you go to dismount and discover your shoes aren’t spiked!
  • + 1
 This is freaking amazing, anybody that's ridden in snow knows how cold your fingers get braking making things even sloppier & harder to control at speed. Even with spiked tires his bike handling skill are crazy! yewwwwwww! SO GOOD!
cold snowy slip n' slides FTW
  • + 4
 My god man that near death at 1:55!!!! Jesus I would still be laying in a heap at the bottom of that hill....
  • + 3
 if you only listen to the music it sounds like your watching a mission impossible trailer
  • + 1
 Une de mes vidéos préférer si ce n'est la n°1 de celle que vous avez sortit ! Des plans magnifiques !! Toujours aussi fan. Ne vous arrêtez pas de nous faire rêver ! Merci !
  • + 4
 The off season concept sucks, we need winter WC rounds !
  • + 3
 I didn't know Micheal Bay did MTB edits? Riding was completely bonkers, love it!
  • + 3
 VinnyT is often mistaken as the abominable snowman this time of year
  • + 2
 The dude is suicidal! Wait, nope, that would be if attempted it. He's just FREAKIN AWESOME
  • + 2
 Meant to say "that would be if I attempted it"
  • + 2
 Yeah, that was alright. I guess.
  • + 1
 Literally takes a minute to get the action started, but once it's on, it's on!
  • + 2
 Well this is now officially one of my favorite videos. Well done guys!
  • + 1
 Must every edit begin with a vehicle driving to the top of the hill and drone shots of tree tops?
  • + 1
 This looked so much like a trailer for an action movie Hahha but cool video nevertheless
  • + 2
 Dude needs a rack sponsor or a truck. Sick riding in the snow.
  • + 1
 Where are the still shots!? Those corners and slashes, unreal!
  • + 1
 man, excellent and unique riding ruined by unnecessary dramatization
  • + 2
 I liked the edit myself. One of the best in recent months, IMHO. Smile
  • + 2
 Did he win?
  • + 1
 I think so..
  • + 1
 holy shittt that was nuts
  • + 2
 Skills.
  • + 1
 He must install in every pocket one ABS system...
  • + 2
 Vinny is a beast!
  • + 1
 1:36 sounds like a panzer incoming.
  • + 2
 Duuude!
  • + 1
 what I wouldn't give to be this good fora day
  • + 1
 Probably the most dramatic edit I have ever scene
  • + 1
 So nice and engaged ! Vinny-T shreding the BERNEX BIKEPARK in France !
  • + 0
 This boy luh da snow huh

Plus how does one get that much traction when riding snow?
  • + 5
 Spikes?
  • + 2
 Yup. See all those sparks flying on the asphalt/rocks? Spiked tyres.
  • + 3
 @kacu: Yeah custom spiked tires and a lot of talent!
  • + 0
 @SintraFreeride: Schwalbe makes them, they arent custom
  • + 3
 @ryanbpoquette: My tires are customs Vee tires. These tires with screws on it home made. www.veetireco.com/listings/gravity-flow-smasher
  • + 1
 @kacu: not always. weight transfer is key
  • + 1
 YES! No fatbikes! Fatbikes suck!
  • + 1
 That music scared me.
  • + 1
 Savage as always boys!!
  • + 1
 Wild!!!
  • + 1
 mindblowing riding!!!
  • + 1
 studded tires?
  • + 1
 Awesome.
  • + 1
 Very cool.
  • + 1
 Whaouu!!! yes !!
  • + 1
 Really nice!!
  • + 1
 Wow!!! Bad ass!!!
  • + 1
 Vraiment fort ce Vinny T
  • - 2
 What people don't get is that this is exactly what fatbiking is like.
  • + 7
 Fatbikes are effing lame
  • + 6
 @leviatanouroboro: @mdg3d
Hahahahahah
  • + 4
 No, no it isn't.
  • + 1
 @TheDwayyo: hahahaha!
  • - 1
 if you do it dh, yes. xcfb is not for most pussholes
  • + 5
 Haha, Underrated comment of the day! Get some sense of humor!

Post a Comment



