Snowshoe Becomes a Double Header to Replace Cancelled Fort William

Jun 29, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Dakotah Norton winning this game of tuck for team America and snagging a top 10 for his aero efforts.

The Fort William World Cup organisational team has announced that the iconic venue will not feature on this year's World Cup circuit but will instead be replaced by a second event in Snowshoe later this year.

The Fort William World Cup was originally cancelled on April 1 and while the orgnaizers were seeking an alternate date, it doesn't seem to have been possible. Instead, Snowshoe will now become a double-header with a new race on September 15 to happen just a few days before the already scheduled World Cup final on September 18-19.

Statement: Fort William

The organisers of the 2021 Fort William round of the Mercedes Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, originally planned for 22-23 May, are sorry to confirm there will be no re-scheduled event this year.

Alternative dates had been investigated with the UCI and local partners but the challenges were too significant.

The UCI has today announced that the Fort William round will now take place on September 15 at Snowshoe (USA), just prior to the World Cup Finals.

The entire Fort William team offers their best wishes for all of the remaining World Cups and looks forward to welcoming the world of gravity racing back to the Scottish Highlands in May, 2022.

Here's how the World Cup calendar looks now:

Round 1: 12-13 June - Leogang, Austria
Round 2: 03-04 July - Les Gets, France
Round 3: 14-15 August - Maribor, Slovenia
World Championships: 24-29 August - Val Di Sole
Round 4: 04-05 September - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
Round 5: 14-15 September - Snowshoe, USA
Round 6: 18-19 September - Snowshoe, USA

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing World Cup DH


8 Comments

  • 1 0
 Makes a huge amount of sense, consider the whole world cup circus has to go across the pond to get there, may as well hold two races there. Hopefully in the future we get to see more double headers/rounds in North America and Oceania
  • 4 0
 Nothing can replace getting eaten alive by midgies
  • 1 0
 Awesome news! My wife and I are flying in from SoCal for my first World Cup race. I'm mainly going for the women's XCO, but I do like me some DH too.
  • 1 0
 Same track for both races?
  • 1 0
 Fort Bill is played out anyway. Move it to Carlton Bank.
  • 1 1
 US is hosting the most UCI races on the circuit!?!?!!! 2020 sucked, but 2021 is lookin up! Make US DH great again!
  • 1 0
 WILD AND WONDERFUL WEST VIRGINIA! Yeeeewwww!
  • 1 0
 Cool.

