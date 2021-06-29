Snowshoe Becomes a Double Header to Replace Cancelled Fort William

Statement: Fort William



The organisers of the 2021 Fort William round of the Mercedes Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, originally planned for 22-23 May, are sorry to confirm there will be no re-scheduled event this year.



Alternative dates had been investigated with the UCI and local partners but the challenges were too significant.



The UCI has today announced that the Fort William round will now take place on September 15 at Snowshoe (USA), just prior to the World Cup Finals.



The entire Fort William team offers their best wishes for all of the remaining World Cups and looks forward to welcoming the world of gravity racing back to the Scottish Highlands in May, 2022.



Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

World Championships:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6: