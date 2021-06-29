Snowshoe Becomes a Double Header to Replace Cancelled Fort William

The Fort William World Cup organisational team has announced that the iconic venue will not feature on this year's World Cup circuit but will instead be replaced by a second event in Snowshoe later this year.
The Fort William World Cup was originally cancelled on April 1
and while the orgnaizers were seeking an alternate date, it doesn't seem to have been possible. Instead, Snowshoe will now become a double-header with a new race on September 15 to happen just a few days before the already scheduled World Cup final on September 18-19.
Statement: Fort William
The organisers of the 2021 Fort William round of the Mercedes Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, originally planned for 22-23 May, are sorry to confirm there will be no re-scheduled event this year.
Alternative dates had been investigated with the UCI and local partners but the challenges were too significant.
The UCI has today announced that the Fort William round will now take place on September 15 at Snowshoe (USA), just prior to the World Cup Finals.
The entire Fort William team offers their best wishes for all of the remaining World Cups and looks forward to welcoming the world of gravity racing back to the Scottish Highlands in May, 2022.
Here's how the World Cup calendar looks now:Round 1:
12-13 June - Leogang, AustriaRound 2:
03-04 July - Les Gets, FranceRound 3:
14-15 August - Maribor, SloveniaWorld Championships:
24-29 August - Val Di Sole Round 4:
04-05 September - Lenzerheide, SwitzerlandRound 5:
14-15 September - Snowshoe, USARound 6:
18-19 September - Snowshoe, USA
