Social Distancing: A Pinkbike Photo Epic for the Times

The first snow if the year came early this past fall in Vermont. With good dirt still just below, Evan Booth enjoys some unique mixed conditions.

Lachlan Blair pulling shapes in the shadow of the UK's tallest peak Ben Nevis.

Tibor Simai patrolling misty ridgelines, high up in the Austrian back-country.

Evidence from the devastating 2017 fires that ravaged the Kamloops countryside is still visible while the surrounding vegetation slowly gets back on its feet.

Joey Schusler above Fern Hill on the Missing Link Trail of Queenstown, NZ.

On top of the world with the moon and stars as guides.

Adam Morse casting shadows against a quintessential Vermont background.

Chris Conroy enjoying some typically Scottish conditions in the Torridon valley.

Sometimes the mountain tops are obscured from view. A tiny Iago Garay weaves his way through big firs on the Tokul trail system in Washington.

Jared Graves: Parvazo Trail below La Parva, Chile.

Shawn Neer blasting an exposed ridge in La Thuile, Italy. Note Mont Blanc's summit just above the clouds on the left.

Peter Ostroski at one of the farthest points in Vallée Bras-du-Nord, a ways north of Quebec city.

Mark Wallace high above the French countryside in Lourdes back in 2017.

Brett Tippie going his own away on a Pinkbike heli-drop a couple of summers ago at Rainbow Mountain.

Codey Kelley above Castle Hill in New Zealand during sunrise. This hill was used to film some epic battle scenes in the Chronicles of Narnia movies.

Szymon Godziek on the hunt for Louis Lane in Mutters, Austria.

Scotty Laughland chases Thomas Vanderham down "Heaven's Ridge" in the Cotopaxi National Park in Ecuador.

Thomas Vanderham dwarfed by Cotopaxi in Ecuador.

Greg Callaghan tucked away in the mountains surrounding the edge of Dublin, Ireland.

Scotty Laughland descends towards Kinlochleven in the Scottish Highlands.

Richey Schley showing exactly how 'Schleybles' are supposed to look near his home at Laguna Beach.

Jolanda Neff rides high above Lake Garda on a bike that at the time was a kind of secret. Here it has no cover.

It's easy to get lost with about 100 miles worth of trails found in Vermont.

Kate Courtney properly distancing herself from the rest of the field in Albstadt last year.

An urban landscape. Gas Works in Seattle gives an abstract impression of rolling mountains.

Thomas Vanderham pedalling through the peaks above Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

Space station views of rider versus avalanche barrier high above Vallorcine in the French Alps.

Chris Conroy and Euan Wilson enjoying some typically Scottish conditions in the Torridon hills.

Jack Moir during the 2017 Enduro World Series in Rotorua, NZ

Katy Winton isn't very big a person, here she is further dwarfed by jagged peaks in the Swiss Alps.

James Jeannet and Dominick Menard through the trees and ferns deep in Mont Saint Anne, QC.

Greg Callaghan lurking in the shadows of the Irish countryside.

Bernard Kerr finds a little airtime solace at Redbull Hardline.

Jake Inger grabs the last sliver of light at the top of Burke Moutain in VT, home of the Enduro World Series this coming August.

Pedro Burns doing his anti grip thing while the jagged peaks of Madeira loom in the background.

The micro-silhouette of Amir Kabbani humbled by the mighty Aiguilles of the Chamonix valley.

Matt Thompson on the Continental Divide. Climbing the final ridge near the 13k foot summit of Grizzly Peak near Loveland Pass, CO

'Roll with the times' they said. Well, it seems there's never been a finer moment to simply stand well back and enjoy the view. Saddle up as Pinkbike photographers, Ross Bell, Andy Vathis, Nathan Hughes, Dave Trumpore and Matt Delorme take you on a Pinkbike version of 'Where's Waldo' at governmentally approved range from the rider. 'Where are those two little wheels dammit'? There they are amongst some of the world's most exquisite mountain biking terrain! The smaller the safer. Without further ado, here's a whole lot of full-screen 'epic' to feast your isolated eyes on.