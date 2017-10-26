Social Media Round-Up #2 - Red Bull Rampage 2017

went a bit far on my canyon gap tonight haha!! So excited this thing works though, HUGE thanks to my diggers @matt_macduff & @liam_wallace who have been SLAYING it all week! Oh and my @fox suspension for taking this hit!! #rampage #gopro @mucoff

A post shared by REED BOGGS (@reedboggs) on Oct 25, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT