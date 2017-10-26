EVENTS

Social Media Round-Up #2 - Red Bull Rampage 2017

Oct 26, 2017
by Mike Levy  
Morning light at Rampage


You're in luck, shunners of social media, as we've rounded up some of the better micro-clips and iPhone photos that you'd otherwise probably never see. Sure, you can scope all the full-sized action in our 'Riders in the Sky' photo epic, but there's plenty to be gleaned from the short appetizer videos below, including that @reedboggs is an absolute animal. Reed et al. are busy practicing their mostly finished lines, guinea pig'ing drops and steeps for the first time, and making final adjustments before the big show kicks off soon.

Until then, you can check out our Essential Guide to the Red Bull Rampage, social round-up #1, behind the scenes from practice and keep tabs on the #redbullramapge tag to feel like you're covered in dust, sunburnt, and close to overdosing on warm Red Bull served in the desert.



#RedBullRampage









@camzink flipping mid course @redbull #rampage2017!

A post shared by Brett Tippie (official) (@bretttippie) on



Cliff ride all day yesterday!! Same plan today 🤘🔥

A post shared by Antoine Bizet (@antoinebizet) on







Getting sketchy in practice! Everything feels on point thanks to @corbinselfe and @iwanaga_damon 🎥 #redbullrampage

A post shared by Tom van Steenbergen (@tvansteenbergen) on



@camzink killing practice #redbullrampage @redbull @redbullbike

A post shared by Geoff Gulevich (@geoffgulevich) on



Stoked on all the good riding in Utah before the event ! 🇺🇸🙏🏼 📸 @benitodtc

A post shared by 💥Thomas Genon⚓️ (@thomasgenon) on



Uto

A post shared by BENITO (@benitodtc) on







Day 2. #redbullrampage

A post shared by UAVantage, LLC (@uavantage) on













7 Comments

  • + 4
 The fact of it is that 90% of the lines and hits that go on in todays Rampage would be unridable without the work these guys put into them. Some of them are probably twice as big as the stuff in the early days, so to call it less "raw" than the OG Rampage days is crazy, this shit is gnarlier than ever.
  • + 3
 Not to mention that the best runs these days have a healthy 3-5 insane features on them, which you need speed for in order to link them properly. No dig = no speed = smaller airs.
  • + 1
 to be fair, it is less “raw” and more “cooked”, but as most of us would agree, a properly cooked steak is infinitely better than a raw steak

and rampage is a perfect medium-rare, enough cooking to bring out the flavours, but the juice is still in there for the full experience
  • + 1
 well I´m not gonna sleep tonight, CP gang just posted on instagram on their day a video, where Cam Zink looks like he´s visualizing flat drop flip off the biggest drop on his course...I´ll s#it my pants if he´ll go for it...
  • + 1
 The stakes are higher than ever if you make a mistake but the features are probably easier to ride than before - just takes a lot more to be willing to commit to the scale of it.
  • + 1
 Does anyone else think that watching the practice runs and POV footage of the guys hitting the lines the first time more exciting than the comp runs?
  • + 3
 Bearclaws pic is just absolutely gorgeous.

