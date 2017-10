Social Media Round-Up #2 - Red Bull Rampage 2017

You're in luck, shunners of social media, as we've rounded up some of the better micro-clips and iPhone photos that you'd otherwise probably never see. Sure, you can scope all the full-sized action in our 'Riders in the Sky' photo epic , but there's plenty to be gleaned from the short appetizer videos below, including that @reedboggs is an absolute animal. Reed et al. are busy practicing their mostly finished lines, guinea pig'ing drops and steeps for the first time, and making final adjustments before the big show kicks off soon.Until then, you can check out our Essential Guide to the Red Bull Rampage behind the scenes from practice and keep tabs on thetag to feel like you're covered in dust, sunburnt, and close to overdosing on warm Red Bull served in the desert.