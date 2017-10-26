Social Media Round-Up #2 - Red Bull Rampage 2017

@peferry @camzink and myself successfully rode the gnarliest line I have ever ridden today. Huge shout out to the dig teams that made it happen. 📷: @jbliautard @commencalbikes #StraitRampageXII oh and @grahamagassiz for doing a lot of the ground work last year and being such a bad ass to send it last year. #littlebird
My steed for #redbullrampage having a blast sending it out there tday and pumped for the live webcast of practice tom morn at 10am! @canyon_bikes @redbull @gopro @ixssports @sombriocartel @rideshimano @spankbikes @maxxistires @fiveten_official @asporteyewear @avenaoriginals @shockmansion @fizik @ledlenser_official @dvosuspension @evocinstagram
Doesn't get much more exposed than this! Butterflies for days lol. Thanx for the pic @parisgore #redbullrampage @canyon_bikes @redbull @gopro @ixssports @sombriocartel @rideshimano @spankbikes @maxxistires @fiveten_official @asporteyewear @avenaoriginals @shockmansion @fizik @ledlenser_official @dvosuspension @evocinstagram
Super stocked to get a cool shot on that jump. Practice when well today. 📷 @amarcouxphotos #rideordie #ridefree #freeride #mtb #notape #utah #desert #usa #rampage2017 #redbullrampage @redbullrampage.2017 @commencalbikes @michelin @foxmtb @asporteyewear @ride_alpha @asterionwheels @srammtb @rockshox @spankbikes @fiveten_official @odigrips
About UsContacts
AdvertiseAdvertising
Cool FeaturesPinkbike Daily
RSSPinkbike RSS Feed
7 Comments
and rampage is a perfect medium-rare, enough cooking to bring out the flavours, but the juice is still in there for the full experience
Post a Comment