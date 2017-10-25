EVENTS

Social Media Round-Up - Red Bull Rampage 2017

Oct 25, 2017
by Mike Levy  
Brandon Semenuk on a run to win on his first and only run.


We're only days away from what is arguably the most prestigious - and scariest - freeride mountain bike competition of the year, an event where a handful of brave men point their bikes down impossibly steep lines, off four-story tall drops, and over gaps that would give ol' Evel Knievel pause. Sure, you and I could make our way (slowly) to the bottom a World Cup downhill track, and I bet there's a fair number of Pinkbike readers who might be able to sack up and clean a slopestyle course, but this Rampage thing is a whole other beast.

If you're anything like me, self-preservation and instinct would have you on the brakes before your wheels got anywhere near the edge of Zink's parachute-worthy drop, but I bet you sure as hell would like to be there to see Cam roll off that monster in person. Thankfully, through the magic of a constantly updating Instagram feed that's equal parts carnage and calculating courage, we can feel like we're standing in the Zion desert.

Find everything you need to know about this year's throwdown by checking out our Essential Guide to the Red Bull Rampage, and keep tabs on the #redbullramapge tag to feel like you're onsite... minus the dust, scorpions, and sunburn, of course. There are also plenty of bike checks, photo epics, and more to look forward to here on Pinkbike, but for now, enjoy this compilation.



#RedBullRampage






My @trekbikes Session Park 9.9 for this years @redbull Rampage | 📷 @iancollinsphotography

A post shared by Brandon Semenuk (@brandonsemenuk) on
















creeper section from my line off the top ridge ☠️📹 @nicholirogatkin

A post shared by REED BOGGS (@reedboggs) on




#RoadtoRampage2017 #hucktoflat #gobigorgohome

A post shared by Colin Meagher (@meagherdude) on







Day 3 of digging at Rampage in the books! Stoked to start riding my line! @rockstarenergy

A post shared by Kurt Sorge (@kurtsorge) on




@connormcfarland is a beast! #redbullrampage

A post shared by Darren berrecloth (@dberrecloth) on




Getting them upside down indy grabs diled here at Rampage

A post shared by andreu lacondeguy (@andreulacondeguy) on







Picked up somethin new for my Rampage bike today 😍 @marzocchi_mtb

A post shared by Tyler McCaul 🚲 ✈️ ⚓️ (@tylermccaul) on




I had some sick « kong laps » with the crew yesterday! Here’s the story, #kingkong is the #craziest & #sickest bike trail in the #Virgin area, it was built by Josh Bender in the Flying monkey trail zone! This is called #flyingmonkey because back in the days they used to test ejection seats with monkeys on it on that trail! Now there’s no more monkeys but extreme riders flying & sliding down these cliffs on bikes all year long, & specially during Rampage times! Kingkong is a badass warm up but I didnt got the chance to ride Rampage yet so it’s this morning’s plan! #realdeal #today #rampage #2017 @rose_bikes @ionactionsports @htcomponents @asporteyewear @officialleatt @fabriccycling @michelinbicycle @trpcycling @spankbikes @allroadmobileaccessories

A post shared by Antoine Bizet (@antoinebizet) on




@ethan_nell on his crazy feature! this kid is ⚡️!

A post shared by CPGANG (@cpgang) on




Got a little loose on the little skipper after the big step down haha 📷 @fylandorbes #redbullrampage

A post shared by Bas van Steenbergen (@basvsteenbergen) on




Team pow wow💥 #redbullrampage #camelbak #gotyourbak 📷: @meagherdude

A post shared by Katie Holden (@katieholden) on




@vinny_t_ & @andreulacondeguy machines of send ⚡️🔥☄️ #redbullrampage

A post shared by CPGANG (@cpgang) on







Designer berms for the don. #redbullrampage

A post shared by Adrian Marcoux Photography (@amarcouxphotos) on



13 Comments

  • + 11
 this is awesome for those of us who aren't active on anti-social media. thanks
  • + 2
 This year is going to be just awesome. I cant watch live, but I really hope the winner doesn't get spoiled as I avoid the internet completely until I get to watch the replay. Be safe to all the riders, I mean damn. You guys are gods to us. I could only dream.
  • + 1
 Good luck! Nothing scarier than trying to avoid spoilers on the internets! Pro tip; get someone to load the livestream replay for you!
  • + 3
 why am I so bad
  • + 1
 I could swear I read somewhere Cam Zink retired. Glad I'm wrong. How do you even get to that level!??
  • + 1
 He retired from slopestyle contests
  • + 1
 Slopestyle comps only
  • + 1
 Rampage confirmed not a slopestyle event
  • + 1
 Good lord almighty these guys are throwing down, it’s gonna be buck wild.
  • + 1
 Bomber

Post a Comment



