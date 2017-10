Social Media Round-Up - Red Bull Rampage 2017

We're only days away from what is arguably the most prestigious - and scariest - freeride mountain bike competition of the year, an event where a handful of brave men point their bikes down impossibly steep lines, off four-story tall drops, and over gaps that would give ol' Evel Knievel pause. Sure, you and I could make our way (slowly) to the bottom a World Cup downhill track, and I bet there's a fair number of Pinkbike readers who might be able to sack up and clean a slopestyle course, but this Rampage thing is a whole other beast.If you're anything like me, self-preservation and instinct would have you on the brakes before your wheels got anywhere near the edge of Zink's parachute-worthy drop, but I bet you sure as hell would like to be there to see Cam roll off that monster in person. Thankfully, through the magic of a constantly updating Instagram feed that's equal parts carnage and calculating courage, we can feel like we're standing in the Zion desert.Find everything you need to know about this year's throwdown by checking out our Essential Guide to the Red Bull Rampage , and keep tabs on thetag to feel like you're onsite... minus the dust, scorpions, and sunburn, of course. There are also plenty of bike checks, photo epics, and more to look forward to here on Pinkbike, but for now, enjoy this compilation.