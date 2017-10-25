Social Media Round-Up - Red Bull Rampage 2017

We're back in Utah for #RedBullRampage with @camelbak! Catch @colbypastore and @hydrationhobo in the desert all week 💦💦 #Repost @camelbak (@get_repost) ・・・ We’re spending two weeks in the desert hydrating crews that bring the #RedBullRampage to life. Watch the live stream this Friday! Photos @meagherdude
Coming for that land speed record on Friday. @guinnessworldrecords better get their radar guns tuned up and ready to go. Top of the line is looking sick. 📹: @trevorboldi | @commencalusa @srammtb @kendatire @stansnotubes @htcomponents @vans @oakleybike @661protection #redbullrampage2017 #straitrampageXII
I had some sick « kong laps » with the crew yesterday! Here’s the story, #kingkong is the #craziest & #sickest bike trail in the #Virgin area, it was built by Josh Bender in the Flying monkey trail zone! This is called #flyingmonkey because back in the days they used to test ejection seats with monkeys on it on that trail! Now there’s no more monkeys but extreme riders flying & sliding down these cliffs on bikes all year long, & specially during Rampage times! Kingkong is a badass warm up but I didnt got the chance to ride Rampage yet so it’s this morning’s plan! #realdeal #today #rampage #2017 @rose_bikes @ionactionsports @htcomponents @asporteyewear @officialleatt @fabriccycling @michelinbicycle @trpcycling @spankbikes @allroadmobileaccessories
About UsContacts
AdvertiseAdvertising
Cool FeaturesPinkbike Daily
RSSPinkbike RSS Feed
13 Comments
Post a Comment