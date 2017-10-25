Social Media Round-Up - Red Bull Rampage 2017

You first. 😳 Yeahhhhhhh @camzink!!!! 🤘🏽#redbullrampage #guineapig #likebutter #mtb #utah (Cam is sooooo skillled out here and really knows how to read the terrain and gauge speed but it’s still scary to watch him (and all the guys) try and figure out their approach for the first attempt)

