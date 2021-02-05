Social Roundup: Mexico's Biggest Jumps at Freeride Fiesta

Johny Salido's international freeride event is in full swing, and it looks like a hell of a party. Here is a selection of Instagram clips so that we can live vicariously through these shredders. Freeride Fiesta started when Johny Salido wanted to bring some of the Rampage spirit home with him and decided to build the biggest jumps in Mexico, and it's safe to say he succeeded in creating something special. It will be exciting to follow along as these riders become more comfortable on the course. We've already seen tons of style on the massive hits, and things will only get better from here.
A lap through the course with the man himself, Johny Salido
