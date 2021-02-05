Social Roundup: Mexico's Biggest Jumps at Freeride Fiesta

Feb 5, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Johny Salido's international freeride event is in full swing, and it looks like a hell of a party. Here is a selection of Instagram clips so that we can live vicariously through these shredders. Freeride Fiesta started when Johny Salido wanted to bring some of the Rampage spirit home with him and decided to build the biggest jumps in Mexico, and it's safe to say he succeeded in creating something special. It will be exciting to follow along as these riders become more comfortable on the course. We've already seen tons of style on the massive hits, and things will only get better from here.

A lap through the course with the man himself, Johny Salido


Bienvenido Aguado's massive backflip


Bienvenido Aguado follows Johny Salido through the course


Chelsea Kimball pushes the envelope not just for women in freeride, but also for humans in general


Drone footage of the flipmaster Nicholi Rogatkin


DJ Brandt oozes style, as usual



Antoine Bizet tends to be a crowd favorite, and for good reason


Ethan Nell's riding isn't the only stylish thing about him


Carson Storch and friends are kicking things up a notch as they get more comfortable on the course


Whips 'n' spins with William Robert


Garret Mecham looks right at home on the huge jumps



2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Awesome jumps that is a Freeride Fiesta, but that weather bro that weather looks amazing.
  • 1 0
 Chelsea f*cking sends it!!! She’s an inspiration!

