Social Round Up - 10 Athletes Taking Quarantine Skills to The Next Level

Apr 30, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Fabio Wibmer


Martha Gill


Chris Akrigg


Zacharias Johansen


Isabeau Courdurier


Jolanda Neff


Phil Atwill


Tahnee Seagrave


Gee Atherton


Brage Vestavik


Posted In:
Other Social Round Ups Brage Vestavik Chris Akrigg Fabio Wibmer Gee Atherton Isabeau Courdurier Jolanda Neff Martha Gill Phil Atwill Tahnee Seagrave


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: XC World Championships Cancelled]
112665 views
10 Exotic or Unconventional Downhill Bikes Spotted in the World Cup Pits
80975 views
Review: Transition's New Sentinel V2 - Now With More Travel
66555 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Roval's Support Our Shops Program]
66169 views
Review: Deviate Highlander - There Can Only Be One
64082 views
11 Riding Glasses Ridden & Rated
55631 views
Nukeproof Releases a Limited Short Travel, Lightweight Edition of the Reactor
44225 views
PYGA's New Carbon Trail Bike - Handmade in South Africa
42070 views

5 Comments

  • 4 0
 Since I’m guessing that Yolanda is at Luca Shaw’s house, can we appreciate that Luca has a Sam Hill jersey on his wall? It’s so cool to see riders who are totally still fans.
  • 1 0
 DANGEROUS ACTIVITIES!!!!!! We must report them all to the authoritah's for risking all of mankind with risky behaviors in this emergent time of panic and delusion!!!!! I mean, what if one of them needed an orthopedic surgeon for a fracture? (hell, most of them are at home as they are not working due to delusional claims of the end of man, thus, closing surgical centers).

www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hkcZilKChI
  • 1 0
 Although Gee isn't winning races anymore, he's still an absolute animal, I'm sure many racers could do what he can do, but for as long as he has? I doubt it....
  • 1 0
 hate to bring it to you... but that was sped up Wink
  • 1 0
 Brage is wild

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013650
Mobile Version of Website