Social Round Up: 12 Inspiring Stories of Everesting & Climbing Challenges Over Memorial Day Long Weekend

30,188 to Never Forget The Feeling. There’s a lot to say about yesterday’s Everesting experience, but I haven’t quite returned to the real world enough to put meaningful words together. Just a few things to leave y’all with for now: my legs managed much better than expected—it felt like we could’ve kept going almost indefinitely, but my arms, hands, and wrists were so done that I started having to take breaks on the descents. I burned through multiple sets of brake pads. This was real high country trail, where just cleaning the rock gardens each lap was a victory. The community support was insane. I almost felt guilty how many folks showed up, and how late they stayed. It was so fun getting to shred trail with so many of y’all, and to see so many smiling faces each lap at the bottom. The support from @orangesealoffroadteam was as good as it always is: 0 mechanicals, despite pushing it pretty hard on every descent. The film should give y’all a better idea of just how hard this terrain was on body and bike. I fell asleep curled up in the bathtub at 2 AM last night, before finally making it into bed and battling a nasty fever and persistent hiccups/cough until who knows when. Complete depletion. More soon, but lastly thank you @rebeccarusch for inspiring so many of us to participate. This event has raised $135,000 and counting. Hit the link in my bio if you’d like to be part of this special effort! 📷 @nicholekbaker