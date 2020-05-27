Social Round Up: 12 Inspiring Stories of Everesting & Climbing Challenges Over Memorial Day Long Weekend

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
30,188 to Never Forget The Feeling. There’s a lot to say about yesterday’s Everesting experience, but I haven’t quite returned to the real world enough to put meaningful words together. Just a few things to leave y’all with for now: my legs managed much better than expected—it felt like we could’ve kept going almost indefinitely, but my arms, hands, and wrists were so done that I started having to take breaks on the descents. I burned through multiple sets of brake pads. This was real high country trail, where just cleaning the rock gardens each lap was a victory. The community support was insane. I almost felt guilty how many folks showed up, and how late they stayed. It was so fun getting to shred trail with so many of y’all, and to see so many smiling faces each lap at the bottom. The support from @orangesealoffroadteam was as good as it always is: 0 mechanicals, despite pushing it pretty hard on every descent. The film should give y’all a better idea of just how hard this terrain was on body and bike. I fell asleep curled up in the bathtub at 2 AM last night, before finally making it into bed and battling a nasty fever and persistent hiccups/cough until who knows when. Complete depletion. More soon, but lastly thank you @rebeccarusch for inspiring so many of us to participate. This event has raised $135,000 and counting. Hit the link in my bio if you’d like to be part of this special effort! 📷 @nicholekbaker
⚠️ Punishingly long post ahead ⚠️ . . "Everything is temporary" @mattyepc - a useful saying during the really good times and the really shitty times yesterday. Stoked to Everest Mt Fromme. . For context, Everesting is when you climb and decend a hill multiple times until you cumulatively climb the height of Mt Everest (8848m). Usually this is done lapping the same piece of road, usually you're a little weird. . . I wanted to make this 'fun' so chose to descend proper mtb trails (Pile of Rocks & Expresso) each descent. 1 lap takes about 1.15hrs including admin time. So I started the first of 17 laps at 1am on Saturday morning. This was so I could get all of the night laps out of the way early, when I was 'fresh' to then try finish at dusk ~9pm. This was a great idea until I got slowed down by a dodgy stomach and finished the last 2 laps in the dark anyway. I finished 24 and half hours after I started, having climbed over 9600m, a lap more than I was supposed to 🤦♂️🤣🤦♂️. . . ❤❤ thanks to the great humans alongside me - @tessabarnett1 & @jexblakevita there with me right to the bitter end at 1.30am. @t.r_wilding, @evanhpowell, @rosarajoseph, @mattsimsnz & @ollieparrispiper for joining for some laps. The @yeticycles SB150 and @wheelworkshandcraftedwheels wheels for charging through nearly 10000m of riding. As well as everyone who lent me lights or came along to say g'day! #nochamois #nogloves #noworries
We did it! I reached for a big goal this weekend and I’m happy to say I now have the women’s fastest known time for Everesting. Thank you @rebeccarusch for organizing this event that really brought some of my cycling community back together in these crazy times. There is still time to donate to #giddyupforgood for covid relief via the link in my bio. I want to add a huge thank you to my husband @jayanathans and my friends that came out and helped immensely and made it possible for me. @boelsdolmansct @iamspecialized @sramroad @zippspeed @santini_cycling @rokacycling @hells500 #8848 🎥: the amazing @kateplusfate !
Words can’t describe how stoked I am!!! Went in to @rebeccarusch #giddyupchallenge having no clue of what I’d be capable of. I don’t train for endurance and Have never considered myself a strong climber. Signed up for the full so I had no limitations. My goal was 1/2 but told myself if I felt good I’d keep going. My watch was reading incorrectly which was a bit frustrating but we figured out I actually did about 15,760 vertical ft. Or about 4,804m and 155kms!! It was rainy, foggy, and we were drenched the whole time, but I can honestly say I enjoyed it! Huge thanks to @celeste.pomerantz who climbed with me, and @willbiname @genenedawn @ainhoaijurko @madison.skrypnek @stephaniejgatto @evtrin @callhimmars for showing up to support! Now I guess I have to go for the full next year 😂☠️🙈😵
“Love without action is meaningless and action without love is irrelevant.” Deepak Chopra. The fundamental reasons I launched Rebecca’s Giddy Up Challenge were simple. I needed to take action for my own personal emotional and physical health, I wanted to connect with my athletic community and I felt a strong desire to do something proactive to help heal our world. #GiddyUpForGood was a type of event that could meet the needs of self care, community and global support, fueled by love. The idea to challenge athletes worldwide to physically push beyond their limits and raise funds for COVID-19 relief was the best way I knew how to take action and #BeGood. What you did over the weekend is nothing short of a global phenomenon. The love, energy, sweat, tears, laughter and leg cramps were felt around the world. 890 of you joined me from 43 US states and 11 countries. Collectively we climbed over 10 million feet and raised over $130k for COVID-19 relief via the Be Good Foundation. We were 47% female/ 50% male and 13-66 years of age. This was the worlds largest combined discipline “everesting” attempt and the first event of this kind. My ride was the most elevation I’ve done in one day. I rode 23:15 hrs non stop, 21 times up and down trail creek. And you know what, it didn’t feel that hard. And that’s not because of me, it’s because of you. I felt strong, consistent, powerful for nearly a full day of riding because I was pushed forward by my commitment to you, my commitment to my Dad and his Be Good instructions and by the power of our collective love and action on Memorial Day Weekend. I am so proud of us and what we achieved. I’m so inspired by your stories. I’m so grateful to be part of such a positive and proactive community. I’m physically exhausted and emotionally elated and energized to continue taking action with love! Here are a few images from my ride thanks to @stellar_media My smile says it all. More cowbell, more action, more love! #GiddyUpForGood. NOW TO CELEBRATE!!! Live podium , awards and cheers on Instagram live today at 6 pm MDT! Join me for top finishers and also @livcycling and @giantbicycles give aways! #giddyupforgood
Giddy? YUP!!! 🏃🗻#Everesting ☑️ #GiddyUpForGood 📷- @jaydashphotography Soooo happy, especially as I'm sitting in a chair sipping on a nice latte, to have completed this event. 27hr, 28min to the top of the 7th summit (Ended with 29386 ft). 29hr, 14 min total time to get to the trailhead. @alltrails says it's 7.1 miles, so 49.7 total? The mileage got a little wonky in ultra mode, although the @garminfitness #fenix3hr has been bomber for three years under normal modes ⌚. Everesting, you say? According to @everesting who have established guidelines as a means of comparison, I guess? -You choose a hill, could be anything (literally a staircase apparently), and go up and down it (the down part is optional for running apparently). It's a little silly in my humble opinion, and very taxing mentally, going up and down something repeatedly! But, it's a fun challenge for the endurance inclined, and I wholeheartedly recommend it! Thank you to @rebeccarusch who inspired this attempt for her #GiddyUpForGood event that is going on this weekend. I was not planning on this after having completed the bike version two weeks back, but after hearing of the event and good cause, I just had to give er a go! This was a fundraiser for #COVID19 #CoronaVirus and if would like to donate to the charities she has set up, the link is in my bio. 👟- @salomonrunning #TimeToPlay ⚡- @gnarlynutrition #GnarlyFueledThis #adaptiveathlete #outdoors #mountains #endurance #fit #fitness #trailrunning #utahisrad #trail #mountainrunning #UltraRunning
All four peaks were summited on yesterday’s ride with Sam. It was an amazing day of supporting @rebeccarusch and her #giddyupforgood challenge. I picked an adventurous route, perfect riding partner, nice weather, appropriate bike and fuel. It was a long day with over 10,500ft of climbing on some pretty rugged roads. It was a proper challenge and a fun way to see the area! For someone who doesn’t care for long rides I’m admitting that I had lot of fun 😉😝👌. Peaks climbed: 1 - Verdi 2 - Lady Bug 3 - Sardine 4 - Babbitt #makeitgood
Well that was an effort! Stoked to have spent the day completing our half Everest with these 2 savage animals in support of @rebeccarusch #giddyupforgood challenge. It still amazes me what our bodies can accomplish given good fuel, a positive mindset and an awesome support crew! I feel incredibly privileged to be able to complete an effort like this for fun rather than necessity and feel it’s important to constantly keep that in perspective. Huge thanks to everyone who came out to support us and everyone who continues to support me in being able to pursue my adventures! @julianabicycles @chromagbikes @srammtb @rockshox @smithoptics @maxxistires @evocsports @7protection @dissentlabs @oneupcomponents @thebikeco
Goals are not supposed to be comfortable. I set a high goal for @rebeccarusch’s #giddyupforgood because nothing about it made me comfortable. Even though I had never done 10k before, I had been close enough to feel totally comfortable reaching it. 15k was a big step up for me - climbing has always been my biggest weakness, something I have always felt self conscious about, something I feel like I should be better at, faster at , stronger at, everything at - it is HARD. I have definitely gotten better at it, but I made a conscious decision to work to get better at it and that in itself has been a journey. I would say I am currently in a love/hate relationship with it Hahahahaha I actually quite love it just reallyyy love going downhill. Anyway, with all this time off the bike on a flat island during quarantine and not being as diligent as I could have been with nutrition on the day, my pace was considerably slower than I anticipated (part of that was probably being fearful of uping my pace and not finishing - I PR’ed on my very last lap!). I wasn’t planning on being out there that long and didn’t pack lights and was ill prepared to go into the darkness so I pulled the plug. Kinda. I set a goal to get out there and hit a mark. I may have been off the mark but I went out there the next morning and finished it. It is a little bittersweet to miss my main goal but I wanted to do something that was inherently uncomfortable for me and that was achieved in this experience so I am proud. When the consequence are low (bruised ego vs. injury, something tangibly serious) I will always shoot high because It is worth it for many more reasons than hitting the mark. 🎯 I am so grateful for my amazing pal, @jillkintner who is the best pal & cheerleader I could ever wish for - you’re the best. ❤️ Massive thanks to Reba, Ally, Erica, Monica & the entire team for the massive effort 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽! I am SOOOO inspired by each & every one of you that attempted this in whatever challenge you chased, you all pushed me so much. Y’all are crazyyyy. THANK YOU to everyone that donated for covid relief, I think the number is at $120,000+ and growing. INCREDIBLEEEE. Link in bio to donate!!!
On Saturday, I rode 13 laps up Hatcher Pass from the river to the lodge to achieve Everest elevation for a total of 225 miles and 29,541’ of climbing. My favorite part were the laps shared with Christina and Rue. The biggest challenge was the final six hours in 37F rain. The best thing I ate were hot instant mashed potatoes after the 11th ascent. What a magnificent place to spend all day climbing. Thank you @rebeccarusch and @revelatedesigns for putting me up to this challenge! *** I just added the link to my @komoot ride with all the metrics and a few more photos. Thanks for all of the encouraging words! #giddyupforgood Photos by @rugilekaladyte
This started from a challenge from @micaylagatto to do @rebeccarusch #giddyupchallenge . To ride the same elevation as Everest in one ride (29,029ft) a number I will never forgot. However it turned into something much bigger and still processing! The ride took 11hours 30mins to hit the number. 247km. I didn’t do this alone, the support from my family and friends blew me away. My longest ride before was 4.5 hours. I could see all the messages coming in on my watch and literally so many that long chunks of times would go by where I didn’t see my numbers, just messages of encouragement & support. I far from think of myself as an inspiring person. I race for a living so to me it’s my job. However YOU all inspired me to go another hour, climb another meter. This day I will hold close forever as the feeling given to me from close and from.a far is just indescribable. I love my town and my people ❤️ thank you for being in my life ! I will never forget this. 🏔🗻 . . . #giddyupchallenge #whistler #onlyinwhistler #whistlerbc #everesting #whistlerblackcomb @matthew.tongue photo man
All hail the everesting queen @katiehall47! 👑💃🏻 Such a fun day riding laps of Bonny Doon in support of @rebeccarusch #giddyupforgood. I did 15k in just over 5 hours and was exhausted! Meanwhile Katie held that pace for twice as long and crushed the Everesting record in 10 hours 😳 So impressed and proud!! That challenge is no joke. Still time to donate and support the fundraising goals - I believe they are up to $100k! The cycling community never ceases to amaze me 💥 #keepcalm #climbon #salty #sparklewatts #fastfriends
