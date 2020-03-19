Social Round Up: 7 Athletes Getting 'Quarantine Jacked'

Mar 19, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Kate Courtney



Loic Bruni



Yoann Barelli

@opusathletics_crossfit is the exemple of a small business that adapted itself to the current situation and tried its best to help his community. @opusathletics_crossfit lent all its memberships the equipment that they wanted for an undefined period of time to keep us in shape and sane mentally. . I showed up last yesterday evening and took what was left: @concept2inc rower and bike erg, dumbbells, kettlebells, olympique bars.. I have a full gym on my terrasse Hahahahaha 😊🤘. . @opusathletics_crossfit is also giving us daily workouts to do without any equipments!! Would you like me to share them with you? If yes: - where would be the best place to do them live with you? Instagram? Facebook? YouTube? - I think around 9am PST would be perfect time so I can hit afternoon in Europe. . Let’s follow Jordan and crew from Opus Whistler and let’s all get united during this time. . If you have an indoor bike I could also give you special spin classes. . What do you think ?? . Coach Yoann is coming for you 🙏

Alex Pavon / Juliana Bicycles



Ines Thoma



Dawid Godziek



Catharine Pendrel



As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus, hospital visits put additional stress on your medical systems; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.

Racing and Events Catharine Pendrel Dawid Godziek Ines Thoma Kate Courtney Loic Bruni Yoann Barelli Coronavirus


19 Comments

  • 11 0
 Meanwhile in my house: "OI, LOVE, CHUCK ME ANOTHER DONUT WHILE YOUR IN THE KITCHEN.... BUUUUUUURP".
  • 1 0
 Same here but replace donut with beer
  • 2 0
 @onemanarmy: just have the donut around the beer ..easier to throw and to catch!
  • 6 0
 Damn Godziek. I’m going to have to fail at trying that.
  • 1 0
 Well, when you weigh 13lbs, why wouldn't ya?
  • 3 0
 No images of Yoann Barelli because he's undoubtedly naked somewhere.
  • 1 0
 And making me feel guilty for eating a bloody chicken mcnugget or ten occasionally
  • 1 0
 Jealous, sitting in quarantine wearing a boot for my achilles. Need some creative ways to do cardio without being on my feet too much.
  • 2 0
 All I have the energy to do is browse PB, and Strava
  • 1 0
 Godz trains while drinking Redbull. That’s what us amateurs have been missing.
  • 1 0
 I just went riding and the trails are packed like holiday. Shelter in place = everyone out and about.
  • 1 0
 I wish I had the motivation do do any exercise during these times!
  • 1 0
 Damnit I knew I forgot to do something.... oh well, too late.
  • 1 0
 Ozzy Man: "Yeah, nah". Mid-strength beer instead.
  • 5 7
 What's PB doing in these times of opportunity for productivity? Instagram creeping for "content" instead of improving on their own product/platform.
