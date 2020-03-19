Social Round Up: 7 Athletes Getting 'Quarantine Jacked'

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
A good time to focus on strength! 👊🏽✨ Who’s ready for get #quarantinejacked? I am working with my physical therapist at @everathlete to get some circuits up for you all to do at home. Comment below what equipment you have or what you’d be most interested in focusing on! Right now I’m back to a “base” block in strength and am doing 3x a week for 1.5 hours👇🏽 #goingINside #cyclingcircuits #keepmoving
Pour les Français 🇫🇷 : vendredi je suis votre coach ! Spinning class et posez moi vos questions !! Si vous avez un home trainer et voulez pédaler avec moi, vous me rejoignez live sur Instagram et on tue un peu le temps. Je repondrai à des questions si vous en avez! Courage à tout ceux qui restent à la maison ! À vendredi 👊💪
@opusathletics_crossfit is the exemple of a small business that adapted itself to the current situation and tried its best to help his community. @opusathletics_crossfit lent all its memberships the equipment that they wanted for an undefined period of time to keep us in shape and sane mentally. . I showed up last yesterday evening and took what was left: @concept2inc rower and bike erg, dumbbells, kettlebells, olympique bars.. I have a full gym on my terrasse Hahahahaha 😊🤘. . @opusathletics_crossfit is also giving us daily workouts to do without any equipments!! Would you like me to share them with you? If yes: - where would be the best place to do them live with you? Instagram? Facebook? YouTube? - I think around 9am PST would be perfect time so I can hit afternoon in Europe. . Let’s follow Jordan and crew from Opus Whistler and let’s all get united during this time. . If you have an indoor bike I could also give you special spin classes. . What do you think ?? . Coach Yoann is coming for you 🙏
Since many of us are going to be hanging out at home the next couple weeks, we figured this is the perfect time for a little self care! Cycling can leave us with some muscle & postural pain, tightness, and imbalance - Juliana ambassador Dr. Karen Roitz wrote up a great article on 5 must-do stretches for cyclists that you can do at home. We are definitely adding these into our work-from-home schedule! Hit the link in our bio for the full article. #gojuliana
Obwohl auch unsere Saisonvorbereitung gerade durcheinander geworfen wird, verbringen wir mehr Zeit zu Zuhause und wollen trotzdem fit bleiben. Home Gym ist daher aktuell wie nie . Viel Spaß also bei der dritten Übung unserer Stabi Reihe. Wie immer, falls es Fragen gibt gerne bei mir oder Michi von @optimalbewegen melden. 🙏💪🏻 —————— Even though our season prep and race planing is currently in a mess, we spend a lot time at home and still want to be fit. So home gym is more relevant than ever . Have fun with our third core exercise and for any questions send me or Michi from @optimalbewegen a pm. 🙏💪🏻
Hey Zwifters. Looking for a ride buddy? Thursday at 9am PST I’ll be riding the Big Foot Hills (68km). Join me for some or all of the loop. If interested, follow me on zwift C Pendrel and I’ll send you an invite. (New to organizing meet ups, but think that’s how it works 😂🤞) #togetherwecanmakeadifference @gozwift @clifbar @outride @iamspecialized_mtb #socialdistancetraining
