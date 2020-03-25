Social Round Up: 9 of the World's Best XC Racers React to the Olympic Postponement

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">

Wow. Olympic Games are postponed. This is not what anyone was hoping for, but it‘s an urgently needed and wise decision of the IOC to finally give athletes from all over the world clarity. Life, health + family is simply more important than medals + money! I‘m sad, but I also see the positives, which is the hope for everyone to prepare for the Olympics without fighting major life challenges. I wish you all the best, I wish all athletes some quality time at home. Stay safe, take care of each other and I so can‘t wait to see you all at the races again and give you all a big hug when this is over!!! #staysafe #takecare #bikelove