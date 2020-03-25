Social Round Up: 9 of the World's Best XC Racers React to the Olympic Postponement

Mar 25, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Nino Schurter



Jolanda Neff



Catharine Pendrel

The work you put in is never wasted, but sometimes it needs another time to shine. Last night the Canadian Olympic Committee made the decision that Canada would not compete at the 2020 Olympics, asking the IOC that it be moved to 2021. I respect their leadership during this time where the world is in crisis, uncertainty is high and we have more pressing concerns. When we choose to devote ourselves to a goal there is never any certainty that we will be successful, but we work hard regardless because that is the way we want to live our lives. Keep your eyes up and your actions focused on moving closer to your goals, whatever they are, because that work will be given its time to shine. @teamcanada 📷London 2012–>Rio 2016

Kate Courtney



Haley Smith



Anne Tauber



Titouan Carod



Henrique Avancini

Nos últimos dias o assunto de realização de Jogos Olímpicos começou a ser muito discutido. Finalmente hoje foi adiado para 2021. Não me posicionei em relação ao adiamento ou não, pois não tinha conhecimento suficiente para expor uma opinião concreta. Talvez, até o momento, ninguém tenha. O que me chamou a atenção foram os argumentos utilizados para adiamento dos Jogos. A premissa é que não haveriam “condições ideais” de preparação. Muito justo quem busca a perfeição, se preocupar em ter as circunstâncias mais propícias. Porém eu me pergunto - e ainda mais no contexto atual - qual o papel de impacto social do atleta e do esporte? Não somos a classe que sempre fala de superação? Que conta histórias de recomeço, de garra, de fé e resiliência? Talvez esse tempo longe dos eventos seja o momento para resgatar os valores de honra do esporte, cada vez mais corrompido pelo nosso ego que insiste em nos convencer do estrelato. Pra mim, Henrique Avancini, pouco importa quando serão os Jogos...Vejo como fator importante termos somente as condições mínimas (e não ideais)para realização dos Jogos. Se o Mundo inteiro está sofrendo e o que eu sei fazer melhor é competir, que eu volte a faze-lo assim que for viável. Se eu posso ser entretenimento, inspiração e uma razão para acreditar no recomeço, porque eu não me sacrificaria!? O Mundo inteiro precisa lutar, se adaptar e seguir adiante. Qual o direito do universo esportivo agir diferente? Vou me preparar como puder para, quando chegar o momento e eu tiver a chance de competir em alto nível, que eu faça da melhor maneira possível e sem esquecer os reais motivos e valores que me inspiraram a ser atleta. Nesses últimos 3 dias, pela primeira vez na vida, tive uma ponta de vergonha por ser atleta. Que eu e meus companheiros esportistas possamos refletir nesses tempos sobre qual o nossa responsabilidade social. 📷 @mmondini_photo

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot



