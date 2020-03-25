Social Round Up: 9 of the World's Best XC Racers React to the Olympic Postponement

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
Wow. Olympic Games are postponed. This is not what anyone was hoping for, but it‘s an urgently needed and wise decision of the IOC to finally give athletes from all over the world clarity. Life, health + family is simply more important than medals + money! I‘m sad, but I also see the positives, which is the hope for everyone to prepare for the Olympics without fighting major life challenges. I wish you all the best, I wish all athletes some quality time at home. Stay safe, take care of each other and I so can‘t wait to see you all at the races again and give you all a big hug when this is over!!! #staysafe #takecare #bikelove
The work you put in is never wasted, but sometimes it needs another time to shine. Last night the Canadian Olympic Committee made the decision that Canada would not compete at the 2020 Olympics, asking the IOC that it be moved to 2021. I respect their leadership during this time where the world is in crisis, uncertainty is high and we have more pressing concerns. When we choose to devote ourselves to a goal there is never any certainty that we will be successful, but we work hard regardless because that is the way we want to live our lives. Keep your eyes up and your actions focused on moving closer to your goals, whatever they are, because that work will be given its time to shine. @teamcanada 📷London 2012–>Rio 2016
The last week has been an emotional rollercoaster. Optimism and positivity flowing with anger and frustration. We can’t control the situation, but we can control ourselves. One thing’s for sure: I’ll keep showing up and doing the next right thing. Sending out some love and encouragement to everybody that needs it right now ❤️. 📸: @andyvathis
The Olympics are postponed. 😔 Well let’s put it in this perspective: We are waiting for the real ‘Elfstedentocht’ for 23 years now. For the Olympics we have to wait one more year. It is really hard to comprehend for us athletes who are working towards a big goal and all of a sudden the whole plan is disturbed. However, it is probably the best they could do for now. Keep healthy and fit for getting there 🇯🇵! @teamknwu @teamnlinsta @bbmtb #patience #olympics #elfstedentocht
Les Jeux Olympiques sont reportés en 2021 ! Je ne faisais pas partie des deux français les mieux placés pour être sélectionnés mais il restait encore une chance de se qualifier ! C’est une sage décision qu’à pris le CIO ! Restons patient, la saison sera belle quand même ! #tokyo2021 #mountainbike #cyclisme #ride_bmc
Nos últimos dias o assunto de realização de Jogos Olímpicos começou a ser muito discutido. Finalmente hoje foi adiado para 2021. Não me posicionei em relação ao adiamento ou não, pois não tinha conhecimento suficiente para expor uma opinião concreta. Talvez, até o momento, ninguém tenha. O que me chamou a atenção foram os argumentos utilizados para adiamento dos Jogos. A premissa é que não haveriam “condições ideais” de preparação. Muito justo quem busca a perfeição, se preocupar em ter as circunstâncias mais propícias. Porém eu me pergunto - e ainda mais no contexto atual - qual o papel de impacto social do atleta e do esporte? Não somos a classe que sempre fala de superação? Que conta histórias de recomeço, de garra, de fé e resiliência? Talvez esse tempo longe dos eventos seja o momento para resgatar os valores de honra do esporte, cada vez mais corrompido pelo nosso ego que insiste em nos convencer do estrelato. Pra mim, Henrique Avancini, pouco importa quando serão os Jogos...Vejo como fator importante termos somente as condições mínimas (e não ideais)para realização dos Jogos. Se o Mundo inteiro está sofrendo e o que eu sei fazer melhor é competir, que eu volte a faze-lo assim que for viável. Se eu posso ser entretenimento, inspiração e uma razão para acreditar no recomeço, porque eu não me sacrificaria!? O Mundo inteiro precisa lutar, se adaptar e seguir adiante. Qual o direito do universo esportivo agir diferente? Vou me preparar como puder para, quando chegar o momento e eu tiver a chance de competir em alto nível, que eu faça da melhor maneira possível e sem esquecer os reais motivos e valores que me inspiraram a ser atleta. Nesses últimos 3 dias, pela primeira vez na vida, tive uma ponta de vergonha por ser atleta. Que eu e meus companheiros esportistas possamos refletir nesses tempos sobre qual o nossa responsabilidade social. 📷 @mmondini_photo
