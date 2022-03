Trackwalk

Course Preview

Reece Wilson

Myriam Nicole

Commencal Muc off

Flo Payet

Nuno Reis

Dorval Commencal

Ronan Dunne

Brook Macdonald

Oliver Morris

Matt Walker

Trackside

With only a few weeks left before the World Cup kicks off in Lourdes a stacked list of riders are in Tarouca attending the first Portugal DH Cup race of the year. The event looks more like a mini World Cup than a national race and it should be a good indicator of who is coming into Lourdes with the speed this year.