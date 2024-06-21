Powered by Outside

Social Round Up: After the Rain at the Crans Montana XC World Cup

Jun 21, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Course preview after the rain...



21 Comments
  • 17 0
 Perhaps Maxxis Aspens weren't the best choice.
  • 3 0
 The Lacroix of MTB tire tread
  • 2 0
 @tashlama: bro hand me another la croix, yeeeeaaaaaaahhh
  • 11 0
 I feel for the athletes that got injured, but the unwillingness of XC athletes to change equipment for a course like this is part of the problem. "Soft tails" with 60mm of travel and semi-slick aspens seem completely unsuitable for this course. Surely a 120/120 bike with light trail tires like a forecaster / rekon is a better choice when conditions are slippery and steep like this, even if the rolling resistance is higher on pavement.
  • 2 0
 Agreed, but speaking as someone out there making "good choices" with a 120/115 bike and mud tires, a lot of it is still a skating rink. Where there's ruts it's manageable, but in some places the mud just pushes flat over hard ground or roots, and with the gradient there's nothing you can do but slide
  • 1 0
 @jackkson: Fair enough! Hopefully more ruts form to make it more rideable. As someone on the ground, do you feel like most others have modified their equipment, or are many still riding what they would on a dry and/or less challenging course?
  • 1 0
 @jackkson: "Make good choices" was running through my head watching the clips
  • 8 2
 the rain sucks, but it is, what it is. MSA was the same way last year.

But I am all for the gnarly track. If MTB XC wants to be taken seriously, they cant continually have roadies show up and go right to the top. It makes it it look second rate: oh these are the guys who can't cut it on the road. Needs a shift to: these are the guys who can ride the a mtb trail, and dust your ass on a climb.
  • 6 1
 I'd give a kidney to watch clips of all the mediocre riders who say things like "if XC wants to be taken seriously".

Seriously.

The least technically proficient of these riders is so much better a bike handler than your average enduro-bro that it isn't even funny.

For the record, I like the more techy tracks as well. But XC should be taken seriously in any case; just like Enduro and DH pros are also really aerobically fit, XC pros can really ride a bike.
  • 2 0
 What 'roadies' have come in and dominated? If you say MVDP and Pidcock you're dead wrong. They were the best of the best in cyclocross well before touching the road. i.e. they have insanely good bike handling skills to match their endurance which plays well in mtb. Pauline has always done a mix of road/cyclocross and mtb and is probably one of the best all around riders on the planet.
  • 1 0
 @tommyrod74: Correct on all of that. And if we're being honest, the super techy courses rarely produce the most entertaining racing. The first two races in Brazil were super exciting from start to finish specifically because there were big non-technical sections where people could overtake, groups could form and work together to pull back the leaders, etc.

Contrast that with VDS last weekend, or MSA in years past, where the winning strategy is just to get up front early and stay there while the chase groups get jammed up on narrow sections and impede each other. I love tech elements in these courses but the racing is just better when the field isn't strung out by lap 2.
  • 2 0
 Watch Puck's preview. The course is a mess. Reroutes and unrideable climbs.
  • 1 0
 Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hgdx61zMj-U
  • 3 0
 Run a real front tire racers...
  • 1 2
 do race rules require the riders to actually compete with a bike? If I were unsure about grip and worried about injury before the Olympics, I'd show up to the line with just a swimsuit and running shoes
  • 4 0
 Yes actually. USAC DQed me from a Halloween cyclocross race because I dressed like a runner and ran the whole thing without a bike.
  • 1 0
 @beeeefkirky: lol, damn
  • 1 0
 @beeeefkirky: Could you bring a Brompton and wear it as a backpack?
  • 1 0
 @beeeefkirky: What if you'd at least ran the entire thing while holding a bike? Serious question, even though it clearly doesn't sound like one!
  • 2 0
 DHF + DHR combo should solve this tricky And slippery situation..
  • 1 0
 That crash on the third clip was heavy







