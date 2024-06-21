Social Round Up: After the Rain at the Crans Montana XC World Cup

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"> View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Saskia Dugon (@saskiadugon)
But I am all for the gnarly track. If MTB XC wants to be taken seriously, they cant continually have roadies show up and go right to the top. It makes it it look second rate: oh these are the guys who can't cut it on the road. Needs a shift to: these are the guys who can ride the a mtb trail, and dust your ass on a climb.
Seriously.
The least technically proficient of these riders is so much better a bike handler than your average enduro-bro that it isn't even funny.
For the record, I like the more techy tracks as well. But XC should be taken seriously in any case; just like Enduro and DH pros are also really aerobically fit, XC pros can really ride a bike.
Contrast that with VDS last weekend, or MSA in years past, where the winning strategy is just to get up front early and stay there while the chase groups get jammed up on narrow sections and impede each other. I love tech elements in these courses but the racing is just better when the field isn't strung out by lap 2.