Social Round Up: Already Going Huge at Audi Nines

Aug 25, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Griffin Paulson

It's just the start of Audi Nines, but riders are already throwing down. See what they've shared with us on social media.


Tom Isted landed his first twister



We can expect to see some wild trick combos from Griffin Paulson as the week progresses




Robin Goomes is absolutely on fire



Nicholi Rogatkin, Tomas Lemoine, Tim Bringer, & Griffin Paulson



Ladies' flip train with Caroline Buchanan & Robin Goomes




Bienvenido Aguado starting things off right



Endless style from Emil Johannson



Clemens Kaudela helped build the course & is now making shapes in the air




Gemma Corbera getting lots of airtime




Lukas Knopf's first hits



Kaos Seagrave flying with style



Sam Reynolds dialing in his flat spins



Daniel Ruso's video actually shows the scale of the massive jumps



Joey Gough getting comfy on the course



Tim Bringer has brought the heat already



Lukas Skiold showing us that he definitely deserves his 'Become a Nine' spot at the event




 Dang Kaos and Emil must be twins

