The man himself, Johny Salido, getting upside down

Bienvenido Aguado's gnarly POV

A successful session on the final step-up

DJ Brandt bringing the style

Erik Fedko putting his new Tues to work

Chelsea Kimball sending at sunset

Max Langille getting loose

Dylan Cobern with the heel clicker

Antoine Bizet's first lap through the course

Reed Boggs follows Nicholi Rogatkin and Garret Mechem

Garret Mechem with an insane combo

David Lieb is on the spin to win program

William Robert threw his first frontflip to dirt

Sierrah Umhauer

Peter Salido bringing it around with style

Brooke Trine sending the road gap

Welcome to Freeride Fiesta

The Fortaleza Freeride Fiesta, hosted by Johny Salido outside of Guadalajara, Mexico, is well underway. Now that two practice days are in the books, riders are feeling increasingly comfortable on the features, and it's been a blast to watch them go bigger and bigger. Here's a peek at what they've shared on social media.