Social Round Up: Crazy El Toro Stair Gap

Jun 19, 2019
by Aidan Oliver  


We've seen spy shots and heard rumours that the famous El Toro stair set, an iconic BMX and skate spot that has appeared in countless action movies, is being torn down.

Dylan Stark's send-off is next level as he sent it from a rooftop onto the new construction site. Dylan has already pedal ground down the handrail but this monster huck is something else.

If this the end of El Toro, this was one hell of a send-off.


Check out more madness from the iconic spot:





11 Comments

  • + 2
 So sick! Dylan Stark is highly underrated and deserves some solid sponsors. Hope this helps! Also if you are doing an El Toro roundup, you should probably include Clive Dixon's nollie noseblunt.
  • + 2
 Thank the baby jesus it's not a scooter trick that shut down El Toro. No one will ever top this.
  • + 2
 My brain says CGI... F&*k that...
  • + 1
 That's one heckuva "hold my beer"
  • + 1
 If I survived that drop I'd give a F yeah all day!
