Updated - Social Round Up: Custom Kit From the Val di Sole World Championships

World Championships is a one-chance, boom or bust, winner takes all race and to celebrate its unique nature, brands will often produce custom bits of kit for their riders to show off on track. We're still waiting for the big reveals of custom bikes but until then we've had some teases on social media. Here's some of the best kit we've seen so far and we'll keep this post updated as more comes in.
17 Comments
We can watch peeps get their GEDs at the University of Northern California??
Post a Comment