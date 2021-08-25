Updated - Social Round Up: Custom Kit From the Val di Sole World Championships

Aug 25, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

World Championships is a one-chance, boom or bust, winner takes all race and to celebrate its unique nature, brands will often produce custom bits of kit for their riders to show off on track. We're still waiting for the big reveals of custom bikes but until then we've had some teases on social media. Here's some of the best kit we've seen so far and we'll keep this post updated as more comes in.

All the Commencals


Jolanda Neff's Olympic Gold Bike



Chris Grice's Specialized Demo


Teases from the Syndicate



Greg Williamson's Commencal Supreme


Another Tease from the YT Mob



A selection of Troy Lee designed kits


Camille Balanche's Custom helmet


Neko Mulally's Worlds Bike


Linda Indergand's Bike Looks Wild


Marine Cabirou's Signature Shoes


Lauryne Chappaz's Custom Kit


Jackson Goldstone's crank



Posted In:
Racing and Events Social Round Ups World Championships 2021


Must Read This Week
Bike Check: The Zoceli Dobordelu is a Steel Bike with a Sliding Shock
78659 views
Tested: How Much Slower Are Idler Bikes For Climbing?
76836 views
First Ride: The New Intense Tracer 279
67427 views
First Look: 2022 Canyon Lux Trail - Downcountry for the Backcountry
59426 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
48002 views
10 Days Left to Complete Pinkbike's Annual Community Survey - Your Chance to Be Heard
39483 views
Spotted: Prototype Antidote Darkmatter 29er Downhill Bike
38781 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win An e*thirteen HELIX R Cassette
36548 views

17 Comments

  • 16 0
 The fish-eye doesn't make the RC-shoes look good. More a weird kids size shoe.
  • 7 0
 Agreed. They look like orthopedic or geriatric shoes.
  • 5 0
 Maybe she wears a weird kid size shoe
  • 3 0
 Thought she had gotten clogs
  • 1 0
 They do look like they’re tiny kid sized.
  • 15 0
 Lauryne’s pants look like they have some built in lucha libre tighty whiteys.
  • 2 0
 "recreation clothes"
  • 1 0
 what does 00' mean? It is intended to be an apostrophe indicating missing numbers, right? I want to let this go or understand that it's some sort of European acceptable use thing.
  • 2 0
 Irony: Minnar losing time due to high seat position because seat-tube had to be long enough to list all of his World Champs medals.
  • 3 0
 I like the ninja turtle outfit !
  • 3 0
 Neff's OTB just looks painful
  • 2 0
 New specialized cannibal tire on Grice's demo!
  • 1 0
 Live UNCA GED?

We can watch peeps get their GEDs at the University of Northern California??
  • 1 0
 When your headset sponsors gives you a better customfinish part then your factory frame sponsor...
  • 1 0
 Intense really giving their team the full world champs treatment
  • 3 2
 Ya cause they can’t give them a good bike ....haha
  • 1 1
 cool, only if I could get the regular versions of these bikes...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.011418
Mobile Version of Website