Social Round Up - Darkfest 2020: Going Huge

The gaps are bigger, the lips are taller and we are stoked for Darkfest 2020. Check out all the first hits from Brendan Fairclough, Nico Vink, Sam Reynolds, Clemens Kaudela, Kaos Seagrave and more.
Brendan Fairclough:
A casual one hander landing one of the biggest MTB jumps out there.
Clemens Kaudela:
Clemens Kaudela is one of the course builders at Darkfest and looked super comfortable straight away.
Nico Vink:
GoPro course preview with Nico Vink, Clemens Kaudela and Sam Reynolds.
Kaos Seagrave:
Sunset sends with crowd favorite Kaos Seagrave.
Sam Reynolds:
Sam Reynolds is the brainchild behind Darkfest and one the head builders. After badly breaking his wrist here last year, Sam is healed up and back to stretching out huge supermans.
Brage Vestavik:
Brage Vestavik is one of the latest crop of young riders who can handle both the Darkfest jumps and a World Cup course.
Jaxson Riddle:
Jaxson Riddle burst on to the scene with his insane lines and performance at the Marzocchi Proving Grounds. This is his first Darkfest and we can't wait to see him send.
Nicholi Rogatkin:
Nicholi Rogatkin took a heavy slam in practice but is up and still in one piece.
Theo Erlangsen:
Theo Erlangsen with one of the biggest and slowest backflips we've seen.
Andrew Neethling:
Local and World Cup legend Andrew Neethling was bullied into sending the big line. #greyhairdontcare
Bienvenido Aguado:
Bienvenido Aguado is back after the break from Rampage
Darkfest:
Plenty of action still to come.
8 Comments
Post a Comment