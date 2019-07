Social Round Up - EWS Les Orres 2019

Follow the EWS through our Instagram:

Following the Enduro World Series live can be a struggle with remote stages and hundreds of riders tackling trails at the same time.But this year Polygon rider Dan Wolfe will be bringing you behind the scenes action from each round LIVE through the Pinkbike Instagram stories. Find what's going down on course during training and race day through our 'gram. Be sure to follow @pinkbike to keep up with the action.The full course preview with special guests Tracey Mosely and Anne Caro is out now on the Pinkbike YouTube channel. You can watch it here. New bike day for Greg Callaghan.RAW clips from Bex Barona as she's on the side lines with injury.Katy Winton is making her return to EWS racing after recovering from a concussion.Les Orres featured the first ever EWS shakedown. A concept taken from motorsport, where riders get a chance to ride local trails that aren't included in the race, to get a feel for the dirt and conditions.Ines Thoma thought she recognised some of the buildings in Les Orres....turns out she raced here 20 years ago.ALN took a heavy slam in practice but is good to go for finals.With the absence of Martin Maes, Sam Hill is now rocking the number 1 plate.Richie Rude's return to racing in Val di Fassa couldn't have gone better. It will be interesting to see how the rest of Rude's season pans out.Stage 6 and 7 with Cody Kelley.The EWS treats us to yet another stunning locationTom Caldwell capturing some carnage from stage 1 practice.Martha Gill had some big crashes in between sledding but is good to go for race day.