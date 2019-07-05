Social Round Up - EWS Les Orres 2019

The EWS circus is at another new venue this weekend. Les Orres is located in the Southern French Alps and has it all from high alpine singletrack to big bike park berms. Take a look at all the goings on from teams and riders on social media. Follow @pinkbike on Instagram for more.
Following the Enduro World Series live can be a struggle with remote stages and hundreds of riders tackling trails at the same time.
But this year Polygon rider Dan Wolfe will be bringing you behind the scenes action from each round LIVE through the Pinkbike Instagram stories.
to keep up with the action.
Course Preview:
The full course preview with special guests Tracey Mosely and Anne Caro is out now on the Pinkbike YouTube channel. You can watch it here.
Greg Callaghan:
New bike day for Greg Callaghan.
Gowaan Gals:
RAW clips from Bex Barona as she's on the side lines with injury.
Katy Winton:
Katy Winton is making her return to EWS racing after recovering from a concussion.
EWS Shakedown:
Les Orres featured the first ever EWS shakedown. A concept taken from motorsport, where riders get a chance to ride local trails that aren't included in the race, to get a feel for the dirt and conditions.
Ines Thoma:
Ines Thoma thought she recognised some of the buildings in Les Orres....turns out she raced here 20 years ago.
ALN:
ALN took a heavy slam in practice but is good to go for finals.
Sam Hill:
With the absence of Martin Maes, Sam Hill is now rocking the number 1 plate.
Richie Rude:
Richie Rude's return to racing in Val di Fassa couldn't have gone better. It will be interesting to see how the rest of Rude's season pans out.
Cody Kelley:
Stage 6 and 7 with Cody Kelley.
Dave Trumpore:
The EWS treats us to yet another stunning location
Tom Caldwell:
Tom Caldwell capturing some carnage from stage 1 practice.
Martha Gill:
Martha Gill had some big crashes in between sledding but is good to go for race day.
