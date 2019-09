Social Round Up - EWS Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019

Course Preview:

Sam Hill:

Jesse Melamed:

Team New Zealand:

Ines Thoma:

Florian Nicolai:

Katy Winton:

Greg Callaghan:

ALN:

Team Spain:

Martin Maes:

Connor Fearon:

Adrien Dailly:

The full course preview is out now on the Pinkbike YouTube channel. You can watch it here. Sam Hill and the Nukeproof team have some shiny new Ferrari Red Nukeproof Mega's for this weekend (including some prototype Carbon 29ers). Sam will be flying the flag for team Australia with Connor Fearon and Josh Carlson.Jesse Melamed going mach 10 on the Finale trails with Canadian teammate Remi Gauvin.Team New Zealand (Cole Lucas, Matt Walker, Keegan Wright) have been flying their flag proud all week.A unique part of the Trophy of Nations is the opening procession, with each team coming up on stage to fly their flag.You would be a fool to bet against team France this weekend: Florian Nicolai, Dimitri Tordo, Kevin Miquel.Full squad.Women's Team GB will be another one to look out for.Team Ireland looks like a lot of fun.Canadian ladies: ALN, Miranda Miller and Jennifer McHugh.The team of Iago Garay, Gabriel Torralba Garasa and Edgar Carballo Gonzalez are looking rapid on track as they practice riding as a group.Martin Maes' custom GT full 29er.There are a lot of custom race bikes out there this weekend, but Connor Fearon's custom Kona Process takes the win for us.After a crash in practice causing Kevin Miquel a bad hand injury it looks like Dailly will be getting between the tape one last time this year.