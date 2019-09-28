Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Social Round Up - EWS Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019

Sep 28, 2019
by Aidan Oliver  

TON Finale ligure 2019 A classic view of DH men with Varigotti at the bottom and Baia dei Saraceni on the left and its turquoise water.
Social Roundup
Enduro World Series Trophy of Nations
Finale Ligure, Italy

September 28-29 2019


Finale Ligure in Italy closes the season once again for enduro, but this time it won't be as the last round of the EWS, but as a new competition - the Trophy of Nations. Riders will race for National Federations in a team competition format, with the top three ranked riders of each nation competing for the official UCI striped jersey. Take a look at all the goings-on from teams and riders on social media. Follow @pinkbike on Instagram for more.



Course Preview:


The full course preview is out now on the Pinkbike YouTube channel. You can watch it here.




Sam Hill:



Sam Hill and the Nukeproof team have some shiny new Ferrari Red Nukeproof Mega's for this weekend (including some prototype Carbon 29ers). Sam will be flying the flag for team Australia with Connor Fearon and Josh Carlson.




Jesse Melamed:


Jesse Melamed going mach 10 on the Finale trails with Canadian teammate Remi Gauvin.




Team New Zealand:





Team New Zealand (Cole Lucas, Matt Walker, Keegan Wright) have been flying their flag proud all week.




Ines Thoma:


A unique part of the Trophy of Nations is the opening procession, with each team coming up on stage to fly their flag.




Florian Nicolai:


You would be a fool to bet against team France this weekend: Florian Nicolai, Dimitri Tordo, Kevin Miquel.


Full squad.




Katy Winton:


Women's Team GB will be another one to look out for.




Greg Callaghan:



Team Ireland looks like a lot of fun.




ALN:


Canadian ladies: ALN, Miranda Miller and Jennifer McHugh.



Team Spain:


The team of Iago Garay, Gabriel Torralba Garasa and Edgar Carballo Gonzalez are looking rapid on track as they practice riding as a group.




Martin Maes:


Martin Maes' custom GT full 29er.




Connor Fearon:


There are a lot of custom race bikes out there this weekend, but Connor Fearon's custom Kona Process takes the win for us.



Adrien Dailly:


After a crash in practice causing Kevin Miquel a bad hand injury it looks like Dailly will be getting between the tape one last time this year.











2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Go the ALL BIKES! Team New Zealand for the win.
  • 3 0
 Team NZ win the team intro award.

Post a Comment



