Social Round Up - EWS Val di Fassa 2019

Jun 28, 2019
by Aidan Oliver  

Eduro World Series director Chris Ball drops into Stage 5 below the iconic Dolomites.
Social Roundup
Enduro World Series Round #4
Val di Fassa, Italy

June 29 2019


The EWS circus rolls on to round 4 and one of the most stunning venues yet. Val di Fassa is nestled in the Italian Dolomites and home to flowing singletrack, loamy woods and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Take a look at all the goings on from teams and riders on social media. Follow @pinkbike on Instagram for more.



Follow the EWS through our Instagram:



Following the Enduro World Series live can be a struggle with remote stages and hundreds of riders tackling trails at the same time.

But this year Polygon rider Dan Wolfe will be bringing you behind the scenes action from each round LIVE through the Pinkbike Instagram stories. Find what's going down on course during training and race day through our 'Gram. Be sure to follow @pinkbike to keep up with the action.




Course Preview:


The full course preview with Ric Mclaughlin, Chris Ball and special guest Katy Winton is out now on the Pinkbike YouTube channel. You can watch it here.




Richie Rude and Martin Maes:

Series leader Martin Maes will be missing EWS Val do Fassa after testing positive for a banned substance. Read more here.


Richie Rude will be making his retiurn to the EWS circuit at Val di Fassa. Read more here.





Kelan Grant:


Kelan Grant and Sam Hill riding some tight switchbacks.




Jesse Melamed:


Jesse Melamed putting tires to dirt for the first time in Italy.




Sam Hill:


Sam Hill is rocking the 29er again and with Maes absent, will be hungry for his first win of the year.




Florian Nicolai:


Florian Nicolai rocking a brand new paint job on his Canyon Strive.




Cody Kelley:


Stage 4 with Cody Kelley.



Remi Gauvin:


Remi Gauvin styling it up in practice.




Isabeau Courdurier:


Isabeau Courdurier racing her first 29er this weekend.




Tom Caldwell:


Tom Caldwell capturing some carnage from practice.




Martha Gill:


Mid-stage manuals.




Dave Trumpore:


Our man on the ground Dave Trumpore capturing the beauty od the Dolomite.










