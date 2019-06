Social Round Up - EWS Val di Fassa 2019

Follow the EWS through our Instagram:

Course Preview:

Richie Rude and Martin Maes:

Kelan Grant:

Jesse Melamed:

Sam Hill:

Florian Nicolai:

Cody Kelley:

Remi Gauvin:

Isabeau Courdurier:

Tom Caldwell:

Martha Gill:

Dave Trumpore:

Following the Enduro World Series live can be a struggle with remote stages and hundreds of riders tackling trails at the same time.But this year Polygon rider Dan Wolfe will be bringing you behind the scenes action from each round LIVE through the Pinkbike Instagram stories. Find what's going down on course during training and race day through our 'Gram. Be sure to follow @pinkbike to keep up with the action.The full course preview with Ric Mclaughlin, Chris Ball and special guest Katy Winton is out now on the Pinkbike YouTube channel. You can watch it here. Series leader Martin Maes will be missing EWS Val do Fassa after testing positive for a banned substance. Read more here. Richie Rude will be making his retiurn to the EWS circuit at Val di Fassa. Read more here. Kelan Grant and Sam Hill riding some tight switchbacks.Jesse Melamed putting tires to dirt for the first time in Italy.Sam Hill is rocking the 29er again and with Maes absent, will be hungry for his first win of the year.Florian Nicolai rocking a brand new paint job on his Canyon Strive.Stage 4 with Cody Kelley.Remi Gauvin styling it up in practice.Isabeau Courdurier racing her first 29er this weekend.Tom Caldwell capturing some carnage from practice.Mid-stage manuals.Our man on the ground Dave Trumpore capturing the beauty od the Dolomite.