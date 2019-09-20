Social Round Up - EWS Zermatt 2019

Sep 20, 2019
by Aidan Oliver  

The Matterhorn goes in and out of cloud cover through the day but is a very present backdrop to many of the stages
Social Roundup
Enduro World Series Round #8
Zermatt, Switzerland

July 20-21 2019


With the World Enduro Series coming to a close, the circus visits one of the most stunning destinations yet. Zermatt, Switzerland. This is the first time an EWS has been hosted in Switzerland and riders have been scoping trails getting the profile pic bangers for the last few days. Take a look at all the goings-on from teams and riders on social media. Follow @pinkbike on Instagram for more.



Course Preview:


The full course preview is out now on the Pinkbike YouTube channel. You can watch it here.




Sam Hill:


Sam Hill has already conquered the Matterhorn and is now ready to hunt down Florian Nicolai for the overall title.




Damien Oton:


Damien Oton is making a return to the EWS circuit after his back injury.




Kevin Miquel:


Kevin Miquel reflects on whether Zermatt is a good choice for an EWS venue, with no cars allowed in the town and astronomical accommodation prices. His team has decided to stay in a town outside of Zermatt, meaning a commute every day.




Ines Thoma:


The iconic Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland. Possibly the most beautiful venue the EWS has visited yet.




Florian Nicolai:


Florian Nicolai leads the EWS series by just 60 points ahead of Sam Hill and is ready to shred.




Katy Winton:


The views in Zermatt are not bad at all




Greg Callaghan:


Greg Callaghan sampling some fine Swiss singletrack




ALN:


Doin' it for the Gram




Richie Rude:


Had enough of Matterhorn views yet? Richie Rude may be out of the running for the overall following his suspension, but if the last few rounds are anything to go by, he may well be taking the win here in Switzerland.



Cody Kelley:


Stage 6 and 7 with Cody Kelley.




Martha Gill:


Martha Gill conquering the stairs of Zermatt




Dan Wolfe:


Our man on the ground Dan Wolfe getting some last-minute bike presses in.




Bex Barona:


Gang




Giant Enduro Team:


Expect plenty more of this over the next few days











MENTIONS: @shimano


Regions in Article
Zermatt

Posted In:
Racing and Events Social Round Ups Anne Caroline Chausson Damien Oton Florian Nicolai Katy Winton Richie Rude Tracy Moseley Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Zermatt 2019


Must Read This Week
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Prototype 9.0 Mullet Bike Used & Abused
60068 views
Review: 6 Months with SRAM'S Wireless Eagle AXS XX1 Drivetrain
54816 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Bomber Z2 Fork is Impressive & Affordable
52147 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Raises the Bar for Street Trials
50388 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Races From Their Results?
47540 views
Video: Gee Atherton VS Mike Levy - Humbled
47389 views
Final Results: Hardline 2019
41998 views
Bike Evolution: Rocky Mountain's Slayer from 2001 to Today
39949 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Sam Hills photo is sick! Go mate.
  • 1 0
 Neat

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022609
Mobile Version of Website