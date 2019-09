Social Round Up - EWS Zermatt 2019

Course Preview:

The full course preview is out now on the Pinkbike YouTube channel. You can watch it here. Sam Hill has already conquered the Matterhorn and is now ready to hunt down Florian Nicolai for the overall title.Damien Oton is making a return to the EWS circuit after his back injury.Kevin Miquel reflects on whether Zermatt is a good choice for an EWS venue, with no cars allowed in the town and astronomical accommodation prices. His team has decided to stay in a town outside of Zermatt, meaning a commute every day.The iconic Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland. Possibly the most beautiful venue the EWS has visited yet.Florian Nicolai leads the EWS series by just 60 points ahead of Sam Hill and is ready to shred.The views in Zermatt are not bad at allGreg Callaghan sampling some fine Swiss singletrackDoin' it for the GramHad enough of Matterhorn views yet? Richie Rude may be out of the running for the overall following his suspension, but if the last few rounds are anything to go by, he may well be taking the win here in Switzerland.Stage 6 and 7 with Cody Kelley.Martha Gill conquering the stairs of ZermattOur man on the ground Dan Wolfe getting some last-minute bike presses in.GangExpect plenty more of this over the next few days