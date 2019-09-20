Social Round Up - EWS Zermatt 2019

With the World Enduro Series coming to a close, the circus visits one of the most stunning destinations yet. Zermatt, Switzerland. This is the first time an EWS has been hosted in Switzerland and riders have been scoping trails getting the profile pic bangers for the last few days. Take a look at all the goings-on from teams and riders on social media. Follow @pinkbike on Instagram for more.
Course Preview:
The full course preview is out now on the Pinkbike YouTube channel. You can watch it here.
Sam Hill:
Sam Hill has already conquered the Matterhorn and is now ready to hunt down Florian Nicolai for the overall title.
Damien Oton:
Damien Oton is making a return to the EWS circuit after his back injury.
Kevin Miquel:
Kevin Miquel reflects on whether Zermatt is a good choice for an EWS venue, with no cars allowed in the town and astronomical accommodation prices. His team has decided to stay in a town outside of Zermatt, meaning a commute every day.
Ines Thoma:
The iconic Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland. Possibly the most beautiful venue the EWS has visited yet.
Florian Nicolai:
Florian Nicolai leads the EWS series by just 60 points ahead of Sam Hill and is ready to shred.
Katy Winton:
The views in Zermatt are not bad at all
Greg Callaghan:
Greg Callaghan sampling some fine Swiss singletrack
ALN:
Doin' it for the Gram
Richie Rude:
Had enough of Matterhorn views yet? Richie Rude may be out of the running for the overall following his suspension, but if the last few rounds are anything to go by, he may well be taking the win here in Switzerland.
Cody Kelley:
Stage 6 and 7 with Cody Kelley.
Martha Gill:
Martha Gill conquering the stairs of Zermatt
Dan Wolfe:
Our man on the ground Dan Wolfe getting some last-minute bike presses in.
Bex Barona:
Gang
Giant Enduro Team:
Expect plenty more of this over the next few days
