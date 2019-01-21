USER GENERATED

Social Round Up: Fairclough Getting Stylish, Levy's Weird Bike, Lemoine Destroying a Wheel, & More

Jan 21, 2019
by Aidan Oliver  




@joel_anderson - Joel Anderson nearly lands on Connor Macfarlane on the famous Innsbruck Whip Off jump.





@samreynolds26 - First look at one of the INSANE Dark Fest jumps from South Africa.





@killed_by_death - Pinkbike's own Mike Levy created this monster in the workshop. A Giant Trance with Trust's linkage fork, Syncros one piece carbon wheels and cockpit, titanium cranks and Vee rubber. Keep your eyes peeled for a full bike check coming on YouTube





@boulard_antoine - Antoine Boulard's no hand wizardy.





@tomaslemoine - Tomas Lemoine blowing up his rear wheel while doing a Dukes of Hazzard style jump. Watch with sound off if bad words make you upset.








@brendog1 - Brendan Fairclough gets super steezy on board Scott's new DH bike.





@pinkbike - #10yearchallenge MTB Edition.





What did we miss? Let us know!

6 Comments

  • + 4
 that was a beautiful wheel smash. best ever i'd say.
  • + 2
 Pinkbike needs more Steve Buscemi.
  • + 2
 I want/NEED that T shirt
  • + 1
 Levy could of made it a true monster by mounting it to an Ellsworth
  • + 0
 Why put that bike on breakfast news without a family warning?
  • + 5
 "Watch with sound off if bad words make you upset" wasn't enough of a warning?

Post a Comment



