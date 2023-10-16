Social Round Up: Finals Hits from Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 16, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Alex Volokhov



Talus Turk



Brendan Fairclough




Kyle Strait




Bienvenido Aguado





DJ Brandt



Tom Van Steenbergen




Cam Zink






Emil Johansson




Clemens Kaudela



Carson Storch



Thomas Genon



Reed Boggs




Szymon Godziek



Red Bull








Pinkbike







Posted In:
Racing and Events Social Round Ups Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,816 articles
Report
1 Comment
  • 2 0
 Yup, that was definitely the largest flat drop backflip ever done. Unreal. So many redemptions this year, huge moves, fantastic weather, filming, etc. Best Rampage yet.





