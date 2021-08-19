Social Round Up: First Hits at Dark Horse

Aug 19, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Tires are on the dirt at the inaugural Dark Horse Invitational, Casey Brown's women's freeride brainchild in Revelstoke, BC. Several of the best women in freeride have come from all over to the progression session, where riders have been sessioning an airbag, a mulch jump, a smaller progression line, and the central six big jumps, which Casey and crew built specifically for this event.

The first riding session took place yesterday and the second session is underway today. Tomorrow, the riders will finish up with the official Dark Horse Invitational, which will be live-streamed on Revelstoke Mountain Resort's Instagram at 2pm PDT.


Jordy Scott Getting Comfy on the Jumps



Miranda Miller Following Hannah Bergemann



Tayte Proulx-Royds is 12 Years Old - The Future Is So Bright



The Incredible Build



Sarah Walter's First Hits



Natasha Miller, Sarah Walter & Lily Boucher Exploring the Rest of the Park






Checking In with Casey Brown



Our Very Own Christina Chappetta



Lots of Ladies Sending



A Gorgeous Photo on the Course




The People Who Made It Happen




