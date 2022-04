DarkFest "Day 0" Clip Dump

Sam Reynolds

Clemens Kaudela

Sam Hodgson

Chelsea Kimball

Kade Edwards

Bienvenido Aguado

Nicholi Rogatkin

Hannah Bergemann

Szymon Godziek

Elias Ruso

Vero Sandler

Reed Boggs

Tom Isted

Matt MacDuff

Daryl Brown

It's on!

The riders have arrived and have put tires to the dirt at DarkFest 2022 on what seems like an even bigger course than ever. This year, too, is the first time DarkFest has officially invited women, with Chelsea Kimball, Hannah Bergemann, Vero Sandler, Robin Goomes, and Casey Brown all out representing for the ladies. The guys, of course, are also sending it, with some big tricks and mindblowing style already showing up.