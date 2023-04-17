Social Round Up: First Hits at DarkFest 2023

Apr 17, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The riders have arrived and have put tires to the dirt at DarkFest 2023 with some massive sends including a new 110ft jump. Check out all the action from the riders as they get comfortable on the big sends.


Darkfest



Harriet Burbidge Smith



Vaea Verbeeck




Sam Reynolds




Kurtis Downs



Clemens Kaudela




Theo Erlangsen




Bienve Aguado




Kade Edwards



Kaos Seagrave




Szymon Godziek




Sam Hodgson



Tom Isted



Matt Jones





Matt Macduff



Johnny Salido






Vinny T




10 Comments

  • 29 1
 This is a different sport than what I do.
  • 5 0
 Tom Isted is an absolute weapon on a bike, give him a frame sponsor already!
  • 1 0
 Kurtis Downs' backflip whoozy whatsit bar foot grab was insane. Never even seen that done before, nor do I know what it's called.
  • 2 0
 the 110 footer looks like motocross with that kind of distance/airtime. wild
  • 3 1
 never got why this was boycotted by the original fest group (with aggy, vink, sorge, lacondeguy, semenuk...)
  • 2 0
 And I still haven't cleared that 15ft table on my local trails :/
  • 1 0
 My bike will never experience anything like this, poor little guy.
  • 5 0
 Im gonna go ahead and guess that my bike is pretty happy about not being subjected to this kind of abuse and terror.
  • 4 3
 Darkfest is fire let's not lie to ourselves
  • 1 0
 My hands are sweating just sitting here.





