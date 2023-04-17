Social Round Up: First Hits at DarkFest 2023

Darkfest

Harriet Burbidge Smith

Vaea Verbeeck

Sam Reynolds

Kurtis Downs

Clemens Kaudela

Theo Erlangsen

Bienve Aguado

Kade Edwards

Kaos Seagrave

Szymon Godziek

Sam Hodgson

Tom Isted

Matt Jones

Matt Macduff

Johnny Salido

Vinny T

The riders have arrived and have put tires to the dirt at DarkFest 2023 with some massive sends including a new 110ft jump. Check out all the action from the riders as they get comfortable on the big sends.